6 Things to Keep in Mind While Choosing Baby Laundry Detergent
Here are a few things to keep in mind while purchasing detergents for babies.
Representative image. (News18)
Infants' immune system are still developing and they are vulnerable to catch common infections from almost anything they touch or play with, including their clothes. While we stress on scrutinizing on what they eat and play with, we still need to care what they wear.
Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India in assistance with Chicco Osservatorio Centre shares a few things to keep in mind while purchasing detergents for babies:
Germ protection: Choose a laundry detergent that ensures elimination of germs. (For example- bacteria and fungi). This is one of the most important features to look into while selecting a baby laundry detergent.
Special formulations: Look out for a laundry detergent that has been formulated especially for washing baby clothes
In the case of babies, always go for the detergent which removes stain and odour that babies are prone to: The laundry detergent for baby clothes must be formulated in a way that it effectively removes common stains and odour such as baby food to fruit- vegetables to pee-poop and dirt-dust.
Gentle and safe care: Baby's skin is soft and sensitive as compared to that of an adult. This means anything that comes into contact with the baby's delicate skin should be dermatologically tested. Thus, go for well tested and clinically approved products.
Free from nasties: Choose a detergent which should be free from phosphorous, fluorescence, colourants and brighteners as these can irritate your baby's skin.
Fragrance: Don't opt for detergents which have high fragrance, always choose laundry detergent that possess very light and mild fragrance.
And lastly, look out for a product that can be used for both hand washing and machine wash.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pic with Mystery Woman, Says He's Missing Her
- 'Messy Girls' Kriti and Nupur Sanon Clean up Closet, Enjoy Head Massage Amid Janata Curfew
- Calm Down, Netflix, Amazon & YouTube: Don’t Take Away 4K; it is Not Breaking The Internet
- Coronavirus: Apple is Donating Millions of Masks to Hospitals in Europe And US
- Here's a List of Online Games You Can Play While Staying Indoors During Janta Curfew