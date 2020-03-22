6 Things to Keep in Mind While Choosing Baby Laundry Detergent

Infants' immune system are still developing and they are vulnerable to catch common infections from almost anything they touch or play with, including their clothes. While we stress on scrutinizing on what they eat and play with, we still need to care what they wear.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India in assistance with Chicco Osservatorio Centre shares a few things to keep in mind while purchasing detergents for babies:

Germ protection: Choose a laundry detergent that ensures elimination of germs. (For example- bacteria and fungi). This is one of the most important features to look into while selecting a baby laundry detergent.

Special formulations: Look out for a laundry detergent that has been formulated especially for washing baby clothes

In the case of babies, always go for the detergent which removes stain and odour that babies are prone to: The laundry detergent for baby clothes must be formulated in a way that it effectively removes common stains and odour such as baby food to fruit- vegetables to pee-poop and dirt-dust.

Gentle and safe care: Baby's skin is soft and sensitive as compared to that of an adult. This means anything that comes into contact with the baby's delicate skin should be dermatologically tested. Thus, go for well tested and clinically approved products.

Free from nasties: Choose a detergent which should be free from phosphorous, fluorescence, colourants and brighteners as these can irritate your baby's skin.

Fragrance: Don't opt for detergents which have high fragrance, always choose laundry detergent that possess very light and mild fragrance.

And lastly, look out for a product that can be used for both hand washing and machine wash.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.