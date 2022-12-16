6 Times When You Must Avoid Sex

Maintaining a healthy sex life includes distinguishing when to and when not to say yes. Be it for mental or physical reasons, an individual should know intimacy should be off the table if it can adversely affect your well-being and that of your partner as well. You can get overwhelmed and it can cloud your emotions, but there are certain times when you must learn to say no to having sex. Physical intimacy under any compulsion pushes one into feeling guilty, being remorseful, and even regretting the decision.

Here are the situations when physical intimacy should be completely off the table:

Recovering from UTI

Urinary tract infection (UTI) develops in any part of the urinary system, and causes irritation and pain. While undergoing treatment for UTIs, one must abstain from having sex as it can worsen the situation. One needs to recover entirely to enjoy healthy and safe sex.

To avoid conflict

Some conflicts are difficult to address, but sex cannot be one’s escape from such scenarios. Comfort level should always be given utmost priority and the topic of conflict should be resolved through communication and peaceful interventions.

After waxing

Waxing makes sensitive areas prone to infections and irritation. It is recommended to wait at least a day or two to get physically intimate with your partner. It allows one to heal completely from the aftermath of waxing.

Yeast infection

Yeast infection is a fungal infection that occurs in the vagina and causes intense itchiness, irritation and discharge. This infection is contagious and hence there’s always a possibility of your partner contracting it from you.

Without protection

Unprotected sex puts one at risk of contracting STDs, but also involves the risk of unwanted pregnancy.

Drugs and alcohol

Drugs and alcohol mess with your ability to make a fair judgment and give consent. Sex should be avoided when under the influence any narcotic substance or alcohol.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here