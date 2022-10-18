CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Tips To Get Stronger and Muscular Legs
6 Tips To Get Stronger and Muscular Legs

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 11:41 IST

Delhi, India

It is common knowledge that all the muscle building in the body happens when we are asleep.

A more muscular upper body with too thin legs leads to what the fitness world dubs chicken legs.

Legs are considered the foundation of the body since they support and carry our weight. It can be safely said that the leg muscles are very important for the proper implementation of day-to-day errands as there is almost no manual work where the legs are not involved. Several gym enthusiasts also agree that we tend to focus more on our upper body than our legs.

A more muscular upper body with too thin legs leads to what the fitness world dubs chicken legs. Not only do they look awkward, but thin and weak legs will not be able to support the weight of a muscular upper body and with time you will face pain in joints till they give away. If you want strong and muscular legs, be prepared for some changes in exercise, diet and lifestyle. Read on to know more.

Avoid too much cardio and aerobics

Aerobic and cardio exercises are great to lose fat and boost your heart’s health but they limit the bulking-up factor. If you are opting for bigger legs, do aerobics and cardio like swimming and running in moderation. Do not overdo them.

Perform the following exercises:

It is very common to skip leg day at the gym but if you want to build muscular legs, you should do squats, lunges, calf raises and the leg press, in that order, at least once a week.

Proper sleep cycle and avoid tobacco/alcohol:

It is common knowledge that all the muscle building in the body happens when we are asleep. If you do not give the body its recovery time, your muscles will not grow. Have 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Apart from this, stay away from alcohol, and cigarettes.

Include Dairy products:

To build muscles in the legs, including dairy products in your diet. Dairy products contain protein, calcium, vitamin D and others that are important for building muscles. For this, you must include milk, curd, cheese, and ghee in your diet.

Consumption of meat:

While eggs, chicken breast and tilapia greatly help in building muscles, there is no need to be tense if you are a vegetarian. If you are a vegetarian, eat substitute with soya, mushroom, lentils and paneer.

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fats, in which a sufficient number of calories and fat can be found. It will help strengthen your legs.

