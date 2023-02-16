6 Tips to Handle Exam Stress and Anxiety

Exams, no doubt, are stressful even for those who prepare right from the start. There are days when you feel motivated, while on others you may feel let down with your preparations. Stress and anxiety during the exam season are common. And sometimes high expectations from parents and teachers only lead to increased stress levels.

As CBSE board exams are fast approaching, most students are starting to feel the pressure. At this time of the year, students across the country would be busy planning for effective revision before exams. In order to reduce exam stress and improve preparation, here are 7 effective strategies you can follow ahead of the exam.

1. Get Enough Sleep

It could be exhausting to spend the whole day and night awake around books. Sleep can be more challenging when a child is under stress. Research published by The National Library of Medicine states that stress levels rise when it interferes with your regular sleeping hours. Therefore, having a good night’s sleep can help in lessening the impact of stress.

2. Consume More Vitamin C

Vitamin C has been shown in studies to help lower blood pressure and cortisol, two markers of stress. Since the human body cannot synthesize vitamin C, it is imperative that you get enough of it from your food. Guava, capsicum, kiwi, broccoli, papaya, and oranges are some examples of foods high in vitamin C.

ALSO READ: Exercise and Foods To Enhance Attention Span

3. Maintain A Balanced Diet

You can maintain both physical and mental strength by eating well and staying hydrated. Your body will get enough energy from fruits, vegetables, legumes, lentils, nuts, and seeds to support your strenuous work. Additionally, it will improve your ability to maintain attention.

4. Exercise Regularly

Any form of exercise keeps the body and mind healthy. You can stay mindful and relieve stress by engaging in exercises like running, walking, yoga, swimming, or aerobics. Set aside time each day for exercise, and you’ll notice your stress decreasing.

ALSO READ: 5 Tips To Deal With Depression After a Breakup

5. Take A Short Walk

A walk in the morning or evening can help reduce your stress levels. Walking allows you to reflect and move away from studying for a brief period of time. A daily outing to the park, playground, or market with your family or friends for 10 or 20 minutes is an excellent way to decompress.

6. Incorporate Active Learning Techniques

Prepare notes, flashcards, diagrams, and visuals while you are learning to make your revision more engaging. To inject some fun into your studying, create quizzes with your pals. This reduces the pressure associated with studying and makes study time enjoyable. Additionally, these entertaining strategies improve your memory and maintain focus as you study.

ALSO READ: Are You Depressed Or Just Sad? Know How To Spot The Difference

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here