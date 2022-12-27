6 Tips To Travel Healthy This Holiday Season

It is the holiday season again and we all know what that means- TRAVEL! We always think travel means being off a certain diet but that is not the case. You do not need to go crazy over every detail of your diet and still make the most of it. Prachi Shah, Clinical Dietitian & Consulting Nutritionist, Founder, Health Habitat shares ways that will help you to enjoy your travel and keep your health goals intact.

Add fruits in your schedule. The best way is to buy the fruits that are local to the place you’re traveling to. Add a fruit in the morning and late afternoon and you are good to go. 1-2 fruits a day will make for a healthy snack, reduce cravings and give you energy to sustain the day too.

Staying active- Most of the time we tend to walk a lot while traveling than regular days. Movement is extremely necessary and if you want to go a step ahead you can include a short workout in the day. The best time is in the morning before you leave the hotel this will help you kick start your day and stay fit at the same time.

Stick to a balanced diet- No matter what part of the world you are, no matter the cuisine; you can always choose the healthiest options among the ones available. A balanced meal means a plate with good amount of fibres, protein and good fats to pair carbohydrates with. A balanced meal will help you meet your daily requirements and at the same time you feel satiated so that you do not indulge in huge portions of junk food. Don’t stuff yourself with the food eat only till you are 80% full.

Hydration- Carry water bottles everywhere you go. Keep a check on your water intake as traveling can cause dehydration. You can also incorporate variety of drinks depending on weather and place. You can select buttermilk, lemonades, coconut water while traveling. Keep a check on your tea and coffee intake. Excessive tea and coffee will further dehydrate you.

Sleep- You are more likely to get exhausted after and during traveling and one thing you can do for rest and recovery is sleep well. Well rested body won’t be fatigued and will be less prone to illness due to increased immunity.

Alcohol- Keep a check on your alcohol intake. Always eat before drinking which makes your portion automatically less since you’re full. Pick a rice-based option or grilled paneer/chicken with the alcohol instead off stuffing yourself with fried, spicy, extra salty food. Alcohol causes dehydration so again drink enough water to prevent that.

When we travel our schedule changes drastically, but what matters is to make best of it. It’s better to eat mindfully and drink rather than regretting once your travel ends. Remember travel is much more than just hogging on food and drinks. Fresh air, new cuisines, new adventures, making memories with friends and family is what travel is all about. So, break the monotony of life without the guilt.

