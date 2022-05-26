6 Vitamins Women Must Ensure In Their Diet To Stay Healthy

Whether it’s a housewife or a working woman, they often focus too much on taking care of others. And in that, they also, more often than not, ignore their health. However, it’s high time they started taking equal care of themselves.

So all the ladies out there, note these vitamins that you must include in your diet to stay healthy.

Vitamin B6 and Vitamin D

According to a report published in Medicalnewstoday, nutritional inadequacy is common among women aged 19 to 50, breastfeeding mothers, and pregnant women. The most common deficiencies are vitamin B6 and vitamin D. To avoid them, women of this age should take 15 mg of vitamin D. At the same time, vitamin B6 requires roughly 1.3 mg per day, 1.9 mg during pregnancy, and 2 mg per day for lactating women.

Iodine

Iodine is necessary for the development of an unborn baby. According to a national survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012, women aged 20-39 had lower iodine levels than any other age group in the study.

Women of this age need to consume 150 mg of iodine per day, 220 mg for pregnant women, and 290 mg for breastfeeding women. However, using iodine supplements without consulting a doctor is not recommended because it can harm thyroid health.

Folate

During the reproductive years, folate, also known as vitamin B9, is essential. It lowers the likelihood of difficulties in the foetus’s brain and spine. It further helps in the formation of red blood cells and the digestion of proteins. If you’re pregnant, don’t let a deficiency of vitamin B9 in your body affect you.

Iron

Iron deficiency affects the majority of women. Iron is a mineral that is required for the healthy functioning of the reproductive organs. It also helps in the creation of energy in the body, healing of wounds, immune function, formation of red blood cells, development, etc. Women between the ages of 19 and 50 need 18 mg of calcium every day.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C improves the immune system, which protects you from a variety of infections and disorders. Apart from that, including vitamin C-rich foods in your diet regularly will keep your skin, hair and eyes healthy too.

