6 Ways To Beat the Morning Fatigue and Feel Energized and Active Throughout the Day

From the moment the alarm jolts us awake, till the time we hit the bed again, we start our hustle. Whether it is struggling to leave our bed or reaching the office feeling tired and sleepy, sometimes we fail to feel active and energetic and instead feel fatigued. Morning fatigue may be normal for some people, and it is important to know the underlying causes. If you are finding it difficult to maintain your energy levels throughout the day, there are many things that you can try to feel boosted and active.

Drink water

Drink water first thing in the morning. It provides the hydration that your body needs to kickstart the day. Dehydration leads to sleepiness and fatigue. Drinking water can stimulate organs and help you feel more awake. You can drink a glass of lukewarm water, or add a few drops of lemon and cinnamon to it as well.

Sunlight

Allow natural light inside your home by opening the blinds or opting to go for a walk. This is an excellent way of waking up the body and making you feel more energized and active.

Protein

Do not skip your breakfast. Make your breakfast that is rich in proteins like eggs, chicken, nuts, paneer, and yoghurt. Proteins and whole grains take a longer time to be converted into energy and this leads to you feeling full and satiated. This in turn will help you feel active and productive.

Limit your caffeine intake

Caffeine gives you a boost of energy but can make you feel fatigued when it wears off. Caffeine is a stimulant and makes you dependent. It also leads to an increase in stress, makes you jittery, gives headaches, and makes relaxation difficult.

Avoid Smoking

We all are well aware of the fact that smoking is injurious to your health. Smoking may also lead you to feel tired. The nicotine content increases the pulse rate and blood pressure and may also lead to insomnia.

Limit alcohol consumption

Limit your alcohol consumption as it may make you sleepy. To avoid afternoon sleepiness, avoid drinking alcohol at lunch. The sedative effect of alcohol is strong at midday. Avoid cocktails in the evening if you want to feel energized and active.

