Indian weddings are known for the lavish spread of delicious foods. Many of us won’t mind indulging in mouthwatering food items at weddings, temporarily giving a break to our diet regimen. While food is the main attraction at weddings for many people, it’s important to keep a watch on your sugar intake, especially for diabetic individuals. No wedding is complete without a wide variety of sweets and most of us won’t mind pleasing our taste buds.

However, if you have high sugar levels or you are a pre-diabetic, it’s important to control your indulgence with food at weddings. In order to balance between enjoying the celebrations and keeping your diabetes in check, here are some of the tips you can follow to avoid a surge in blood sugar levels.

Do some exercise

Begin the wedding day with exercise or yoga. This helps to lower your blood sugar levels and can even help you control your appetite. Before going to the event eat a high-fibre snack, which is low in carbohydrates. You can also take some nuts or a healthy snack to avoid the sweets.

Drink a lot of water

Drinking water is necessary to be healthy, but recent studies show that it even facilitates the burning of calories. Staying hydrated could help to reduce overall intake of sugar, cholesterol and salt.

Eat sweets within limits

If you want to eat sweets or cakes, take them in small portions. If you want, you may even take a limited amount of alcohol. But after this, drink enough water. This would help to keep you hydrated.

Choose what you eat wisely

At wedding parties with so many food options, it is not easy to control the portion size or to choose low-calorie options. Since most of the dishes are prepared with ghee, butter and cream, you should be more selective in taking the food items.

Be physically active

If you happen to eat or drink a bit more than what was planned, some physical activity could prove to be beneficial for you, you can get on the dance floor and shake a leg.

Monitor your sugar levels regularly

Keep a check on your sugar during the marriage

