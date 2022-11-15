6 Ways To Stay Calm When Your Child Misbehaves

The delightful surprises of parenthood are treasured experiences that no one forgets. It can come in the form of an unexpected ‘I love you’ or an embrace from a teenager who usually plays the cool dude. From crayon markings on the dining room wall to cell phones in the toilet, among others, being a parent sometimes comes with some unpleasant surprises too.

Every parent has occasionally lost their cool with their kids in a fit of rage and regretted it later. However, it’s not acceptable to keep acting inappropriately toward your children when you’re angry.

Parents need to manage their emotions, even when their children have angered them severely. This prohibits yelling, throwing objects, or using foul language.

Certified Psychotherapist and Parenting Expert Jessica VanderWier dropped a post on Instagram addressing the issue. Here are the tips she shared to stay calm when your child’s behaviour is triggering you.

Eye contact:

Jessica suggested parents make eye contact with their children in difficult situations. We are humans and we require connection, respect, and love. Making eye contact helps calm our nervous system.

Visualize:

When your child is constantly whining, crying, or yelling, imagine that it is bouncing off a “yell-proof” vest. Stay composed and keep reminding yourself that you are a confident leader who can handle anything that comes in your path.

Breathe:

On the days when you feel like your child has misbehaved beyond measure, a lot of tension in your body is likely to get created. In such cases, unclench your jaw and take deep breaths. While breathing out you will observe that the tension is leaving your body. Although you will have to repeat the process a few times.

Sensory break:

When you feel like there is no way you will be able to handle the situation then take a break. Leave the room, go to the bathroom or sit in a dark room for a while. Come back when you feel like you are ready to have a composed conversation with your child.

Tune into you:

Check in with yourself and look after your needs.

Reflect

Put yourself in your child’s shoes and imagine how you would have felt if your parents would have behaved with you in a certain way. Try to handle the situation in a way you would have liked your parents to handle it for you.

