60% of Bumble Users in India Look Forward to Being More Sexually Active After Lockdown

A report on “Intimacy in Pandemic" by Bumble has revealed that the Covid-induced lockdown has changed the way Indians look at dating now. Bumble, a dating app, and YouGov conducted a nationwide survey collecting a sample of 2,003 single adults across the country.

In today’s modern, world the preferences for sex and intimacy have changed among young Indians. The survey has also revealed that the young are open to experimenting in physical relations. The report says that when it comes to physical relationships, Indian youth are more open-minded to explore than the youth of the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

According to reports, a similar survey was conducted on the Bumble app in Australia, the US and UK, Canada in July. Bumble’s report on Intimacy in Pandemic claimed that India had more Bumble users than the US, UK, Australia and Canada, who were comfortable to speak on the subject.

At least 47% of the respondents from India said that they felt more confident and comfortable to openly talk about their sexual needs with their partner.

More than half (60%) of Bumble users surveyed in India indicated that they were looking forward to being more sexually active after the lockdown restrictions eased.

According to media reports, Bumble had 40 million users in February 2021. In September 2019, Bumble was the second most popular dating app in the US with a user base of 5 million per month.

