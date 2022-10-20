7 Amazing Benefits of Macadamia Nut Oil For Skin

Different kinds of oils are good for nourishing skin, regardless of your age or skin type. Macadamia nut oil is widely used in many skincare and beauty products due to its numerous health benefits. The macadamia nut oil is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants and fatty acids. Use of macadamia nut oil helps to fight ageing of skin and prevents wrinkles. The oil also helps moisturising the skin.

Here are the commonly known benefits of Macadamia nut oil for skin.

1. Macadamia oil contains palmitic acid and oleic acid, which are also found in naturally occurring sebum of the skin. However, with ageing palmitic acid levels in skin goes down. Applying macadamia oil helps in replenishing the level of palmitic acid, which helps skin to remain hydrated.

2. Squalene and oleic acid, which help with cell regeneration, are present in Macadamia oil, making it beneficial for dry or chapped skin. These components present in the oil soften and moisturise the skin.

3. The oil also contains omega-6 linoleic acid, which helps balance sebum production in people with oily skin and forms a natural barrier of protection. This works as an anti-wrinkle agent as in elderly people sebum level goes down.

4. Macadamia oil is also rich in vitamin E which helps to nourish the skin.

5. Omega 7 or palmitoleic acid, which is present in macadamia oil, is helpful for the healing of burns, scratches, and wounds.

6. Macadamia oil is a highly emollient oil that is also light and absorbed easily. It works wonders on mature and dry skin types that produce less natural sebum. It also helps to control redness and itching.

7. The macadamia nut oil has exceptional spreadability, lubrication, and penetration qualities, leaving a smooth and non-greasy aftereffect. It also works as a light sunscreen.

