To keep our skin healthy, we use expensive body care products. To get rid of the problems of skin ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and dull and dry skin, we usually apply moisturisers or face packs. But do you know that along with the face skin, cleaning and oiling of the belly button or navel is also necessary? Cleaning the navel area gets rid of many problems. While taking a bath most people ignore cleaning the belly button. According to a news article published in the Times Of India, here are some easy ways of cleaning and oiling the belly button and some of its benefits.

Cleaning of the belly button

Use lukewarm water to clean the belly button (navel). Apply a mild soap on the navel and then wash it with lukewarm water. This will clean the belly button easily. After cleaning, you can also apply oil to the belly button.

What are the benefits?

Your mind will remain calm

Oiling and cleaning the belly button helps to calm the mind. Your body not only gets rid of tiredness but you will also feel stress-free.

Skin will glow

You will eventually see the effects of oiling in the belly button on the whole body. By moisturising the navel area, the skin’s moisture remains intact, which makes your skin shiny and glowing.

You will get relief from pain

Cleaning and oiling of the belly button also give relief from joint pain. Applying oil on the navel strengthens the bones of joints and reduces pain to a great extent.

Beneficial for the eyes

Keeping the belly button clean and moisturised is also beneficial for the eyes. By regularly applying oil to the belly button, the problem of itching and dryness in the eyes goes away.

Reproductive health gets better

Although, oiling and cleaning of the navel area benefit both men and women. Moisturizing the belly button helps to improve women’s reproductive health.

Healthy Hair

Oiling of the belly button is also helpful in keeping the hair nourished, and get rid of the problem of hair fall and white hair. It also makes your hair thick, long and shiny.

Keeps your digestive system healthy and strong

By regularly cleaning and oiling the belly button, the body’s digestive system becomes strong. This does not cause problems of gas, acidity and inflammation in the stomach.

