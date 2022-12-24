7 Best Places For New Year Eve Celebrations In Bangalore

With year-end festivities in mind, let’s look at the best offers and line-ups of events at its popular properties in Bangalore. These places allow party lovers to welcome the New Year with music, dance, good food, and the best offers.

Badmaash, UB City:

Badmaash, like its name, is eccentric, full of energy, and always a surprise. And what better way to welcome 2023 than in a Badmaash style? So Bangalorites, gear up for this unmissable party of the year. The ever-impulsive and crowd-favourite DJ Oppositz will play at Badmaash, UB City.

Mirage, Church street

Make your last party of 2022 as magical as a mirage and one to remember. Paired with the stunning views from The Terrace Lounge, Mirage is all set to meet the illusion of music with a renowned international artist ‘DJ Anni’ ready to lure you with her enthralling set of beats. Groove your heart out as you welcome the new year.

Badmaash, Koramangala

If you’ve longed for a space to live out those B- Town party dreams, Badmaash is the place for you. The hypnotic DJ Mark would be spinning the deck at Badmaash, Koramangala. Make it a night to remember with the best party tunes and a scrumptious dinner spread.

Nevermind, Indiranagar

Nevermind the woes and worries of 2022; instead, step into 2023 with a dreamy experience of Nevermind, Indiranagar. A place known for its out-of-the-ordinary decor, the bar is also listed as LGBTQIA-friendly. Beats by local magician DJ Vivian will spellbind you. Start your new year on the right notes.

Hangover, Indiranagar:

Indiranagar’s favourite adda to hangout, Hangover is the perfect place to kick start the countdown accompanied by beats by our local native DJ. Dance the night away as you bid adieu to 2022.

Hangover, Koramangala

Your friendly neighborhood bar will turn into a party paradise as the world gears to welcome 2023. Head down to Hangover, Koramangala, for foot-stomping music by DJ Akkira and make the last evening of 2022 memorable.

Taki Taki, Sankey Road

Taki Taki, Sankey Road is one of the best new year’s bashes in town. Head down to this chic place for the most extraordinary party experience of all time. A formidable name eminent for her melody style, ‘DJ Justri,’ is ready to curate a breathtaking experience for all party patrons. As the famous song goes, one can always rumba at Taki Taki.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here