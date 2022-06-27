7 Clothing Tips For Women to Look Slim Without Hitting The Gym

Who doesn’t want to look good, especially for family functions and friends’ gatherings? Be it male or female, everyone wants to have that perfect body shape that can be achieved only by regular exercise. And that requires immense time and even more patience.

So before you hit the gym, here are some tips and outfits for women to look slimmer:

Well-fitted outfits:

If you really want to accentuate your curves, opt for well-fitted clothes, neither too loose nor too tight.

Go for darker colours:

Wearing dark-coloured clothes will make your shape look better and elevate your fashion game. You can choose colours like black, grey, brown, maroon, etc.

Avoid wearing too many contrasts:

Wearing single-coloured clothes can make you look slim, so it is better to carry a top and bottom dress of the same colour and go for a monochromatic look.

Avoid large print:

Wearing clothes with larger prints can make you look wider and bigger. It is better that you wear dresses with small prints.

Wear dress according to height:

If you are tall, wear dresses that are below the knees; however, if you are overweight, stay away from long dresses. Full-length layered dresses are not appropriate for short people to wear.

Try a dress with a vertical line:

Never wear clothing with cross-checks or horizontal lines since they make you appear heavier. You will appear larger in such a dress.

Wear a V-neck dress

Select dresses with V-shaped necklines if you wish to appear skinny. You seem sleek and lovely in such clothing.

