7 Cocktail Recipes That Are Perfect For The Upcoming Season

Indulging in only sweets during festivities is so passé. Cocktails and fun-filled games with friends are what people look forward to during weekends. Speaking of cocktails, most people usually stick with the classics like Margaritas and Cosmopolitans. While they are evergreen, the upcoming season is all about trying something new, allowing the rebel in you to revel in a new rhythm.

“Indians are getting more experimental over time. Today’s parties, be it at home or outside, has a few interesting cocktails. This inspires us to keep bringing new and exciting brands into the Indian market. Mixologists continually come up with exquisite cocktails that enable people to keep experimenting,” says Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev Limited.

Here are some well-crafted cocktails and add them to your weekend menu.

Devil’s Sunset by mixologist Dushyant Tanwar

Devil’s Sunset, is a perfect blend of the fruity and spice flavors with the vanilla and charred oak notes of Lucifer’s gold topped with the citrus touch of lemonade and orange.

Recipe

Add 50ml Lucifer’s Gold to a Collins glass filled with ice cubes and top it with lemonade.

Garnish this with a wheel orange to finish off.

Island Spice

What’s better than a cocktail made with tequila? Exciting, isn’t it? This recipe is a heavenly mix of flavours of pineapple, lime, and agave syrup that blends perfectly with the Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado. It’s a must-add to your list of favourites.

Recipe

Lightly muddle 2 slices of jalapeño in a shaker.

Add 2 parts Jose Cuervo especial reposado, 1 part pineapple juice, 0.5 parts lime Juice, and 0.5 parts agave syrup to the shaker.

Shake until chilled and strain over ice in a rocks glass.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Post Office by Sai Hamsala, Brand Ambassador, Diplomatico Rum

The deep, luxurious flavour of rum along with the fruity goodness of fresh pineapple and lime; that’s a recipe for a devilishly good cocktail.

Recipe

Take 45 ml of Diplomatico Mantuano into a shaker and add fresh pineapple juice (30ml), honey syrup (20ml), fresh lime juice (15ml) along with 2 dashes of aromatic bitters.

Top it up with Prosecco (60ml)

Shake all the ingredients and strain into a sling glass and garnish with mint

Mezcalita

This smokey variation to the margarita represents everything that one looks for in a signature cocktail. The smoky flavour balanced with lime juice is warmth and refreshment served in a glass.

Recipe

Add 2 oz Mezcal Creyente, 1 oz fresh lime juice, and 5 oz agave syrup to the cocktail shaker. Shake all the ingredients together, strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.

Hayman’s Basil Sour

The Hayman’s gin poured on the freshly crushed lemon and basil leaves makes a recipe for a perfect refreshing drink to entertain guests during festivities. A classic cocktail for all occasions

Recipe

Place 4-5 lemon quarters into a cocktail shaker.

Gently muddle the lemon to release the juice and the oils from the peels.

Add sugar(15ml) syrup and Hayman’s Old Tom Gin (50 ml) and 4-5 medium sized basil leaves. Shake vigorously with ice and then double strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Garnish with basil leaves (gently tap the leaves at the back of you hand to release the aroma.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

A Daiquiri is a staple summer cocktail best enjoyed with your loved ones at brunch, or as a sundowner when you’re gathered around your friends at a pool party.

Recipe

Combine 50 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, 25ml lime juice, 25 ml simple syrup, 4 sliced strawberries and 1 cup crushed ice together

Add a cup of crushed ice and blend a slushy consistency form

Serve in individual highball glasses

Garnish with a strawberry slice

Classic Mojito

Recipe

Squeeze lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar

Press 12 mint leaves into the glass with a barspoon to release oil

Next, half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the 50ml Bacardi carta blanca rum and churn

Top with crushed ice and soda. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

The upcoming season is going to be filled with fun and festivities. Impress your friend with these recipes and become the life of the party. And if you feel like taking a break from the chaos and stress of the preparations, just make one of these drinks sit back and relax at home.

