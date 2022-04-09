7 Easy Steps to Keep Your Child's Hair Healthy, Ensure Growth

While the adults take good care of their hair, it’s not that easy for younger kids. A child’s hair also needs adequate care and if we skip it, their hair can become dry and damaged, stifling their growth.

There is nothing major that has to be followed while doing their hair care. For example, using a mild shampoo, natural oil, distance from chemical products, etc. Let’s learn more

Use of the right product

Avoid using chemical-based products for their hair. Always look for shampoos that have low pH values to avoid hair breakage and damage. An ideal pH value for children should be 4.5 to 5.5. Try using herbal products for them.

Avoid Overwashing

Overwashing can dry out the baby’s hair. Therefore, do not use shampoo on the hair more than twice a week. Do not dry the hair by rubbing excessively after washing. Always use a wide-toothed comb on wet hair.

Don’t use a dryer

Avoid using a hairdryer directly on the baby’s wet hair as the heat can make their hair dry. It would be better to let the wet hair dry naturally. Always tie their hair only after the hair is completely dry.

Oil regularly

It is very important to apply oil regularly to the hair of the child. This will make your child’s hair grow well. Also, hair massage massages the scalp of the child and increases the blood flow to the roots of the hair which nourishes the hair. Try using olive or coconut oil for them.

Regular trimming

It is necessary to trim their hair timely. It will reduce split ends and keep the hair healthy. For girls, trimming is required every two months while for boys trimming is required once a month.

Pay attention to their diet

For better hair growth and proper care, include food items containing vitamins, iron and omega 3 fatty acids in their diet.

Take care of hair accessories

Avoid putting tight rubber bands and heavy clips in their hair to prevent hair breakage.

Night hair care

Before sending them to bed, comb and tie their hair.

