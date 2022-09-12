7 Easy Ways To Attain Maximum Nutrition From Meals

The proper intake of nutrients like proteins, lipids, carbs, vitamins, and minerals, necessary for the body, is frequently overlooked. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 80% of Indians do not consume fruits and vegetables as recommended for a healthy diet.

Although people are gradually becoming more health conscious, there is yet a lot of information that people must know about how to keep themselves healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Jain, a nutritionist and health coach, recommended several ways to attain maximum nutrition which helps an individual to stay fit and healthy.

Check out the ways to attain maximum nutrition and stay healthy:

Chew your meal thoroughly while eating and ensure that there are no distractions such as work, TV, etc. Your mouth is where digestion truly begins, which then signals the body to prepare for food. Chewing your food also promotes improved digestion and reduces bloating. Attempt to take your meals every day at the same time as well which will maintain your metabolism.

Staying hydrated is most important for your body. Lethargy, faintness, and constipation can all be brought on by dehydration. You must drink plenty of water on a daily basis.

Consume food from every food category in order to attain a wide spectrum of vitamins and minerals, including a wide variety of unprocessed foods in your diet. To get the most vitamins and minerals from your vegetables, be sure to also include raw vegetables in your diet. Some nutrients can be lost during cooking, especially when it is done at high temperatures.

Only incorporate high-quality fats into your diet. For high-temperature cooking, use coconut oil, mustard oil, sesame oil, or ghee; for salads, use olive oil.

Consume only superior carbohydrates. These consist of whole grains and in-season fruits and vegetables. You can also opt for whole-wheat pasta, quinoa, and oats in addition to our Indian classics like whole-wheat flour, jowar, bajra, and ragi etc. along with legumes and pulses to enlighten your taste buds. They are more healthy and nourishing, and they also provide sustained energy.

Acknowledge the wealth of spices. Intake of anti-inflammatory spices is known to help with insulin resistance, increase metabolic rate, and protect against cardiovascular disease.

Avoid using nonstick cookware in the kitchen. The expert says Teflon coating chemicals have been connected to different cancers and tumours. Cast iron is a fantastic substitute since once seasoned, it is naturally nonstick and has the additional benefit of adding more iron to your meal.

