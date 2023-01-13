7 Food Items To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency In Winter

Vitamin D is considered very important for our bodies, and its deficiency can reduce the absorption of calcium. This may lead to the weakening of our bones. Not only that, but vitamin D is also necessary for our blood cells and immune system to function optimally. Even though sunlight, which is available in abundance, is the best source of vitamin D, it is still not enough for the body. Vitamin D deficiency is a growing concern among people, a speciality in winter due to reduced exposure to sunlight.

But do not worry. Today, we will share the best food, which is rich in vitamin D-rich and should be added to your diet, especially in winter. However, don’t limit yourself from basking in the sun.

Orange: Orange or orange juice is rich in vitamin D. It also contains other nutritional elements, which are also beneficial for our health in many ways.

Salmon: You can also add salmon to your daily diet in winter as it supplies 10 to 18 mcg of vitamin D. Apart from this, fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids are also found rich in vitamin D.

Egg: Eggs are also rich in vitamin D, especially in egg yolk. So do not forget to add eggs to your daily diet.

Mushrooms: Vitamin D is also found in mushrooms. If you keep it in the sun for 1 hour before having it, then its level of Vitamin D increases considerably.

Curd: If you consume curd daily, it is very good for your health. Apart from this, curd also contains a lot of vitamin D, which is beneficial for the body. For this, you should eat fresh curd. It would be better if you have low-fat yoghurt or homemade yoghurt.

Milk: Milk is also considered a great source of Vitamin D. So try to have homemade one glass of milk in your breakfast or before going to bed.

Tuna: Just like salmon, tuna is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce LDL cholesterol levels, and is a great source of vitamin D. So include tuna in your food chart in winter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here