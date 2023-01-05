7 Foods To Boost Brain Function

Foods we eat impact our brain health and help us in undertaking specific mental tasks, that include employing the use of our memory and concentration abilities. Eating a good diet supports both short- and long-term brain function.

The brain also requires certain nutrients to stay healthy. Omega-3 fatty acids, help build and repair brain cells, and antioxidants reduce inflammation, which are linked to brain aging and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Dr Varsha Gorey, senior clinical dietitian, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai shares some superfoods that are good for brain health.

Dark Chocolate

A few bites of dark chocolate on a regular basis can do wonders for your brain. Not only does eating dark chocolate release feel-good chemicals called endorphins, which reduce stress, it also come chock-full of flavonoids, which are special compounds that have been shown to improve blood flow to the brain. This further aids in increasing cognitive function and memory. Dark chocolate also has an abundance of polyphenols, which help reduce anxiety and depression.

Broccoli

With high levels of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients, this vegetable helps you battle forgetfulness and boost learning (especially in children), while sharpening and rebuilding damaged neural cells, green vegetable also contains a compound called sulforaphane which promotes growth and repair of brain tissue.

Blueberries

Not only are blueberries delicious, but they are good for your brain. These coloured berries may help protect the brain from the damage caused by free radicals and may reduce the effects of age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The antioxidant compounds in blueberries:

Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain and throughout the body

Improve communication between brain cells

Nuts and seeds

Eating more nuts and seeds may be good for the brain as these foods contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Pumpkin seeds are rich in Zinc and are a very important source for memory enhancement. Walnuts are a great source of omega-3, and other nutrients that help with memory and brain function. You can also include walnuts, almonds, oilseeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, and a variety of other nuts that are excellent sources of vitamin E, that will help boost your brain health.

Avocados

Avocados are the source of beneficial monounsaturated fatty acids that support sustained mental health. It also contains potassium and vitamin K, which aid in enhancing the brain’s cognitive functions.

Fatty Fish

Fish such as trout, salmon, and sardines contain large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. Not only is 60% of your brain composed of fat containing omega 3s, but it is also essential in the production of brain and nerve cells. Deficiencies in omega 3s can cause learning problems and depression.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in B vitamins and a nutrient called choline. B vitamins help to slow cognitive decline and deficiencies in B vitamins have been associated with depression and dementia. The body uses choline to create the neurotransmitters responsible for memory.

