7 Habits That Look Harmless But Increase The Risk Of Diabetes

Diabetes has become a common problem in India and the number of patients has also increased rapidly. The biggest reason behind the same is the poor lifestyle and diet. According to Your Sweetheart, Type 1 diabetes is inherited, and Type 2 diabetes can occur due to a bad lifestyle and diet. While we can’t control Type 1 diabetes, we can surely control Type 2.

There are various things in our lifestyle that seems to be harmless yet cause many problems such as diabetes. Let’s take a look at eight such harmless habits.

Skipping breakfast

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and if you skip it, you start of the day can easily make you tired. If you also skip breakfast, you might become a victim of diabetes. Skipping breakfast can also make you eat the whole day, and you might also overeat. If you have limited time and running late for a meeting, then grab a fruit or some nut and take them as your first meal of the day.

Sitting for a long period

While we are working in corporate jobs, sitting for a long period is considered normal. However, it can lead to diabetes. It has been revealed in various research that sitting for more than 30 minutes cause many problems in the body such as Type 2 diabetes. One should keep taking breaks in between to avoid this problem. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) also advises the same.

Sleeping late

Nowadays, people have a habit of sleeping late due to various reasons. And this may give rise to many issues. For good health, it is important to sleep at a time during the night. The problem of diabetes is mostly found in people who work late at night. This affects the metabolism of the body and increases the risk of diabetes.

In a study published in Diabetologia in 2020, researchers studied the DNA of nearly 900,000 people and found that people with insomnia were 17 percent more likely to have type 2 diabetes. Lack of sleep also disturbs the balance of hormones in the body.

Eating processed food

Processed food is unhealthy and that is a known fact. However, the consumption of processed food is very high in India, and it leads to many problems. According to a study, processed food increases the risk of diabetes by 15 percent. Red meat also invites diabetes, so you need to avoid its consumption.

Smoking and alcohol

Smoking and alcohol also increase the risk of diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smokers are 30 to 40 percent more likely to develop diabetes than non-smokers. Smoking and alcohol also lead to heart-related problems and high cholesterol.

Avoid sugar

If you want to avoid the problem of diabetes, you have to stay away from sugar as much as possible. If you are suffering from diabetes, you should eat low-carbon sugar-free things. People suffering from diabetes can eat dark chocolate because it contains much less sugar than other chocolates.

Not drinking enough water

Water is essential and beneficial for our bodies. Doctors recommend drinking 5-6 litres of water during the day. It can cure many diseases. Researchers have found that people who drink less water have a higher risk of increasing blood sugar levels. Due to the lack of water in the liver and kidney, the blood sugar levels start increasing. Adequate water consumption can reduce the risk of diabetes.

Midnight snack

Midnight snack is unhealthy and should be avoided as much as possible. Waking up in the middle of the night and munching can cause diabetes. After dinner, if you consume anything late at night that is high in carbohydrates, it can increase the amount of sugar in your blood, and you may suffer from diabetes. Eat a balanced diet throughout the day and avoid mid night snacking.

