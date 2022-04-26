7 Interesting Facts About Onions

Almost every other dish is prepared using onions. It is the quantity of onions coupled with other spices and ingredients that contributes to the delectable aromas of any food. There are several interesting facts related to onions and in this story, we will read about them.

1- Used As Currency

Onions were used as currency in medieval ages for goods and services, as well as for paying rents.

2- Can Be Effective In Fighting Diseases

Onions are an abundant source of Quercetin. As per a study published by the US government in 2016, Quercetin decreases the growth of lung cancer cells. That’s not all, onions can also treat cataracts.

3- No Onions For Dogs

Dog parents know that onion is the one thing that they should never give to their pet. It is due to the fact that onions can affect a dog’s red blood cells. It can cause anemia in dogs and can even be fatal for them in many cases. Weakness, vomiting, and loss of appetite are among the symptoms of anemia in dogs.

4- World’s Largest Onion

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest onion has been grown by Tony Glover from Harrogate, UK. Glover had grown a giant onion weighing 8.5 kg (18lb 11.84 oz) and set a world record in 2014.

5- Onions Boost Strength

As per ancient Greeks, onions provide strength and that is why it was fed to troops before and during wars. Their belief was based on the fact that onions have antioxidants that strengthen our immunity.

6- Ancient Origins

Many archaeologists have traced the origins of onions to 5000 B.C. Their remains have been found in settlements from the Bronze age.

7- Egyptians Worshipped Onions

Onions were worshipped by ancient Egyptians. According to their beliefs, the concentric rings of onions indicated the circle of life. They also believed that onions have magical powers useful for pleasing the gods of the afterlife and that’s why real, clay or woodcut onions were placed alongside dead bodies of rulers in their sarcophagus.

