7 Iranian Dishes to Try This Weekend

Iranian cuisine is loaded with spices. The cuisine has a varied range of lip-smacking delicacies. The rich aroma just elevates the overall experience. Today, let us take a look at some of the delicious dishes that this country has to offer.

Kabab Torsh

This luscious variety of kabab is marinated with a combination of pomegranate molasses, garlic, parsley, olive oil and walnuts. It is served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Ranginak

Ranginak is an Iranian dessert. It is prepared with walnut stuffed dates and toasted white flour. It is served chilled. Toasted white flour is rich in Cinnamon, sugar and cardamom. Cardamom forms the bottom and top layer of this dessert. The centre of this dish is filled with stuffed dates.

Ghormeh Sabzi

An essential combination of Parsley, chives, olive oil, onion, coriander is required to prepare it. These ingredients are then prepared with kidney beans and lamb meat forming a rich Iranian herb stew.

Gheymeh Nesar

For this, beef or lamb meat is boiled with onions, spices and steamed rice. Other ingredients like silvered pistachios, almonds, barberries and sliced orange peel are also included.

Morasa Polo

Morasa means jewels. This traditional Persian jewelled rice dish is popular at Persian festivals like Nawruz, Persian New Year and weddings. It is prepared with Basmati rice, butter, olive oil and Tahdig ( the golden bottom layer of the rice). Ingredients like almonds, orange peel, dried barberries, pistachios, liquid saffron, carrots, onions, sugar and rice are included.

Nan-E-Taftoon

This Iranian flatbread is prepared with milk, eggs, yogurt and whole wheat flour. These flatbreads are flavoured with cardamom and saffron. They are served with kebabs. The dough of Nan-E-Taftoon seems to be very similar to the pizza dough.

