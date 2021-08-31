7 Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Corn

Winter seems to be incomplete with the taste of oven-roasted corn sprinkled over with some rock salt and lemon juice. But did you know that apart from satisfying your taste buds, corn has a very deep relationship with the overall wellness of the body and yields numerous health benefits? Let’s have a look at the benefits of corn below:

Corn is rich in folic acid, besides containing Vitamin B12 and iron, which aids in the production of red blood cells in the body. As a result, consuming corn on a daily basis reduces the risk of you being infected with anaemia. Corn contains carbohydrates which gives you a lot of energy. This is useful for bodybuilders and athletes. Corn also helps you gain weight. Both sweet corn and corn oil have anti-diabetic properties which can help you in lessening LDL or bad cholesterol content in the body. Corn contains a high amount of Vitamin C which increases the glow of the skin. It also protects the skin from ultraviolet or UV rays. Popcorn is useful in preventing diverticulitis, a condition which can cause pouch-like growths in the walls of your colon. The fiber content of corn helps you stay full for a longer time in between meals. It also gives rise to healthy bacteria in your digestive tract, which is useful against colon cancer. Yellow corn is a great source for the carotenoids zeaxanthin and lutein, which are good for eye health and help prevent cataracts. Corn also has vitamins B, K, and E, along with minerals such as potassium and potassium.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before using them at home)

