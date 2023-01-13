7 Life Lessons Board Games Teach You

Board games are a great way to bond with your loved ones, get to know each other better, and spend some quality time together. In addition to teaching us important life lessons, board games provide pathways for learning and discussion. Apart from board games being fun toolkits that engage us and foster creativity, they also teach us life lessons and fresh perspectives towards problem-solving. Dr. Wilona Annunciation, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist & Founder, CATALYSTS & Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh, Holistic Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, Relationship, Lifestyle & Stress Management Expert share the benefits of playing board games.

Teaches You to Manage Money

Learning to manage money and various aspects of finance can be a real task but it can be made fun and easy by incorporating an alternate way. Board games like Monopoly is an interesting and fun way to experience possible financial situations without any real-world repercussions. The game can teach you to save and invest your money.

Helps You Take The Road Less Taken

When you become accustomed to a certain routine, it becomes difficult to consider other options or even take the smallest risks. Exploring alternate options and taking calculated risks is a great way to look at a new perspective of doing things. Board games like Game of Life encourage you to think outside the box and take the less traveled road. By doing so, you can come up with creative ways to deal with situations.

Being First or Last Doesn’t Determine Your Success

Board games are unpredictable and so is life. Learning to embrace opportunities and failures at every turn is a valuable life lesson we learn. Also, being relatively behind others in a game doesn’t guarantee that you are going to fail. Just as in board games, in life too, your luck can turn in your favor at any time and switch things up.

Teaches Your Child to Play in Teams

Playing board games is a great approach to teach children how to cooperate, communicate and work together as a team. Board games encourage players to work together to overcome obstacles, solve problems, and develop winning strategies as they go through common experiences.

Encourages Critical Thinking and Improves Focus

While playing board games like Connect 4 you are constantly observing, thinking and strategizing your next move. With multiplayer board games which last for more than an hour, you learn to focus for long durations and work your way through by making decisions, keeping in mind the opponent’s strategy. This high level of engagement and active participation helps you build focus and memory which reflects in your day-to-day activities.

Teaches You to Accept Loss

Losing a game can be difficult to accept for all of us. Board games teach us to accept that we are going to win sometimes and lose sometimes. It teaches us that some conditions are beyond our control and we shouldn’t take it personally or be affected by it. It also helps us play the next game by being better prepared for it.

Teaches One Patience and Determination

Multiplayer board games teach us to be patient and wait for our turn and also teaches us to be considerate about others’ needs. Board games teach us to be determined and not be affected by obstacles and to keep moving without losing hope.

