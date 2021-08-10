7 Makeup Tips to Ace the Look on Hariyali Teej

Shravana is a very special month for women. Married women wait for Hariyali Teej the whole year as they observe a fast for their husband’s long life. Women dress up and do makeup to celebrate teej. Special arrangements are done and parties are organised on this day. Women want to look their best on this occasion. So, there are some tips that can be followed to do a make up which will help you look different from the crowd.

First of all, it is very important to get your face ready for makeup. For that the face needs to be properly washed with face wash and toner needs to be applied. This will help the makeup look flawless. If your face has any dark spots then a concealer needs to be applied. Use a concealer according to your skin type. Blend the concealer properly with a beauty blender. With the use of foundation, get your face ready like a makeup base. It will be better if you use a matte foundation. It will prevent sweat during rain and heat. Use pink or peach coloured blush. It will give you a young and cute look. It will be good if you use a powder-based blusher. Women can experiment with their eye makeup. Choose the colour of eyeshadow according to your outfit. Fill your eyebrow and remember to use a highlighter under it. Then use eyeliner. You can also use brown or black kajal and smug it. Also, use mascara. Choose your lip colour according to your outfit. If you have light makeup, you can use dark lipstick. If your eye makeup is dark then use a light colour on your lips. A traditional bun will be very good on this day. You can try a messy bun and you can also put gajra on it.

