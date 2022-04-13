7 Mantras of Lord Hanuman to Help You Get Rid of All Obstacles in Life

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. This year, it will be celebrated on 16 April. Lord Hanuman is known for his impeccable powers and loyalty to Lord Ram. And on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, the devotees chant mantras to get his blessings. Here is a list of 7 powerful mantras of Lord Hanuman with their benefits and meaning.

1. Om Hanuman Namah: The Hanuman mool mantra is recited to overcome obstacles and problems of life. It is a very powerful success mantra. And this mantra is also recited to get physical strength, stamina and power.

2. Hanuman Beeja Mantra: According to the Hindu texts, chanting of Hanuman Beej Mantra regularly is the best way to please Lord Hanuman and get his blessings.

3. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra: It is believed that chanting this mantra regularly helps guard against all dangers and provides strength, courage and knowledge. Lord Hanuman is the embodiment of strength, stamina, loyalty and unwavering devotion. He is also fearless and never hesitates. Hence, the Hanuman Gayatri mantra is for those who want to develop qualities like him.

4. Anjaneya Mantra: This mantra is chanted for jobs and success in life. Chanting this mantra daily removes obstacles in the current job or if you want a new job. Students preparing for exams and employees awaiting promotion can get success by chanting this mantra daily. This mantra is said to be chanted on Thursdays and 11 times in the morning.

5. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra: One can please Lord Hanuman by chanting this mantra. This mantra helps the devotees to get happiness and success in their life. And their wishes also get full filled in by chanting this mantra.

6. Bhakta Hanuman Mantra: By chanting this mantra the devotees of Lord Hanuman can stay protected from any evil powers.

7. Hanuman Mantra: This Hanuman Mantra is a very secret mantra with unlimited power in it. This Hanuman mantra brings instant results. One becomes exceptionally powerful by chanting this hanuman mantra.

