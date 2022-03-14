7 Myths and Facts About In Vitro Fertilization or IVF We Bet Nobody Told You About

With advancements in the field of medicine, couples unable to become parents due to physical or fertility issues can now have a child through IVF technology. Despite having a high success rate, many are afraid or hesitant to become parents through IVF. The majority of people lack awareness, affordability, and access. People are also afraid to try embryo transfer and surrogacy in the absence of legal information. We have compiled a list of myths and facts related to IVF here.

Myth 1: In IVF pregnancies, all deliveries are surgical.

Fact: According to a report, IVF pregnancy is similar to a natural pregnancy. Some complications may necessitate the need for a C-section. These complications may be similar to those associated with natural pregnancies.

Myth 2: IVF always results in twins.

Fact: While multiple pregnancies are common in IVF treatment, advanced ART techniques can also be used for single embryo transfer.

Myth 3: IVF is only beneficial to young couples.

Advertisement

Fact: it’s not at all like that. Adult couples can also benefit from IVF, though it is less effective in some cases.

Myth 4: IVF has a 100 per cent success rate and can solve the problem of infertility.

Fact: It is not entirely correct. The success rate of IVF is determined by your age, the cause of infertility, and your biological and hormonal status. Everyone can’t have 100 per cent success.

Myth 5: IVF children have birth defects as well as physical and mental deformities.

Fact: It is a completely risk-free procedure. The risk of having an IVF baby with malformations is extremely low. It’s similar to a natural pregnancy. The innate abilities of children born through IVF and those born naturally are identical.

Myth 6: IVF requires hospitalisation for the procedure and treatment.

Fact: There is no need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment for several days in this case. The egg collection procedures may require a few hours of waiting time. You are not required to spend the night in the hospital.

Myth 7: IVF can be successful if you make lifestyle changes and eat a healthy diet.

Many studies have shown that stress causes infertility. Another study found that women who get 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night have a higher chance of having a successful IVF cycle. Poor diet, an unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, and alcohol consumption all have an impact on sperm and egg quality and fertility. Underweight women are more likely to experience infertility. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that the IVF process can be made successful by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.