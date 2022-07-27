The list includes shampoo, body lotion, and lip gloss! Most women prepare their skin every day with numerous cosmetic items. But will our skin and hair benefit long-term from these chemical-filled tubes? Several items from nature have the power to enhance the health of our skin and hair without the use of any chemicals, and they are completely harmless. Here are a few all-natural substitutes for common cosmetics that will assist you in making the changeover.

Body lotion and anti-dandruff ingredient – coconut oil

Coconut oil, which is made up of medium chain fatty acids, is very good at preventing dryness and wrinkles in the skin. Use coconut oil for your skin or hair, either alone or in conjunction with another oil or herb. This oil works from the inside out to offer long-lasting conditioning and moisturising effects by penetrating deeply into the skin and hair shafts. Utilizing coconut oil daily can help prevent wrinkles that develop on the skin as we age because it is a source of antioxidants like vitamin E.

The hair dye – henna

When you need to cover up your grey hair and appear your best, it can be tempting to reach for a hair dye because of how quickly it works. However, the majority of synthetic hair dyes contain substances known as tar derivatives or secondary amines that have been connected to cancer. Change to henna, a natural hair colour that has been around forever. Whatever hue you want, henna may help you acquire it and, in the process, also keep your body cool. Combine with sesame oil and curry leaves, or mix with beetroot juice, or incorporate into a mixture of curd, lemon juice, and tea.

Fruits and turmeric (haldi) – A rejuvenating face pack

The simplest way to acquire bright skin on-the-go if you don’t have the time or want to visit a cosmetic salon is to apply a face pack. A commercial face pack, however, is highly likely to contain at the very least chemical preservatives that may not be good for you in the long run. Instead, use inexpensive household staples to refresh your skin and give it a delicate glow. Apply some turmeric powder and some curd mixture to your face. Alternately, you can make a rough pulp out of ripe papaya fruit and apply it to the skin to help lessen the appearance of black spots.

Aloe vera – A moisturiser for dry skin

In general, moisturising creams for dry skin contain substances like petrolatum, which are frequently tainted with hazardous compounds. Choose aloe vera, one of nature’s best skin moisturisers and softeners, rather than taking the chance that these will enter the body through the skin. Simply cut the aloe vera plant’s thick leaves, gather the oozing gel, and apply it to your skin.

garlic and sandalwood (chandan) for acne

Garlic, a natural antioxidant powerhouse, aids in blood purification, which gives the skin a distinctive glow. But it can also be applied topically to the skin to provide immediate relief from zits. Simply remove the garlic clove’s outer layer and apply it over the area where the pimple has appeared. Alternately, you can ground some garlic cloves and combine them with some curd to create a face pack that effectively reduces acne.

Another fantastic alternative to anti-acne treatments that also has a moisturising effect is sandalwood. Massage the skin with a mixture of almond oil and a few drops of sandalwood oil. Alternately, you may drop a little of the oil into some boiling water and breathe in the steam.

One cup of curd, one teaspoon each of sugar and sandalwood powder, as well as half a teaspoon of turmeric, should be combined to form a paste. After applying the paste to your face in gentle circular motions for 30 seconds, rinse it off with cool water and pat it dry.

Shampoo made from soapnuts (reetha) and shikakai

To produce foam that can remove grease and debris from hair, shampoos on the market employ ingredients like sodium lauryl sulphate. However, they also remove all of the oil from the scalp, which is crucial for nourishing your hair. Combining soapnut or reetha with shikakai is a natural solution that prevents such harm. To produce a paste, combine equal parts of the powders for soapnut and shikakai with warm water. Use this paste to wash your hair. Try a smaller amount of soapnut powder if you notice that the 1:1 ratio makes your hair feel a little bit too dry.

Anar ke dane, pomegranate seeds – A natural lip colour

Your lips may become darker if you are exposed to the sun, smoke, are dehydrated, or consume too much caffeine. But using lipstick consistently and for an extended period of time can also lead to dark lips. This could be brought on by the chemicals in it, and you’ll need more lipstick to cover up the gloom as a result. With a scrub made from pomegranate seeds, you may end this cycle and restore the natural pink of your lips. Your lips will be naturally red and full if you crush some pomegranate seeds and combine them with some milk cream. Apply this mixture to your lips each day. You may also make a paste out of crushed pomegranate seeds, sugar, and olive oil to use as a gentle lip scrub.

Use the natural alternatives that are available since they are free of dangerous chemicals, whether you require a skin-lightening cream, hair dye, moisturiser, body lotion, or any other cosmetic.

