7 Outfits You Would Want to Steal from Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday on August 12. The actor who made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was then seen sharing screen with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Considered to be one of the most stylish youngsters in Bollywood, Sara looks amazing in all kinds of outfits, be it Indian or Western.

As Sara Ali Khan, who will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, turns 24, here are 7 of her stunning outfits that one would love to add to their wardrobe.

The pearl-drop dress she sported:

In this white full-sleeved dress with pearl drops stitched to it, Sara looks radiant as she poses for the camera. The dress is perfect for a summer date.

Shimmery in maroon:

Planning for a party this weekend or want to make all the ladies go jealous on your next ladies night? This maroon shimmery, full sleeves dress with extensions from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe is the perfect choice.

Looking radiant in red:

When it comes to dressing, Sara knows what suits her best and carries the outfit with elegance. In this red sleeveless tuxedo dress, Sara is looking confident and it also inspires others to include it in their wardrobe. The dress can be worn on official or work dinner and can be clubbed with minimum jewellery and a pair of red or black heels.

Sara’s retro avatar:

Sara looked stunning in this retro white off shoulder outfit with polka dots and ruffle border. She paired it with minimal makeup and trendy black nails.

Wonderful in white:

Sara set the temperatures soaring with this embroidered white top and skirt. It looks perfect for an outing with family, friends or a lunch date with the boyfriend?

Going ethnic with a twist:

The white lehenga from Sara's wardrobe that had floral motifs running through the blouse was paired with an amazing butterfly statement ring. Sara kept her look minimal and sported her hair in long wavy locks for the look.

The Eid-look:

Sara looked amazing in Salwar Kamiz and this Eid you would love to steal this green ensemble from her wardrobe. Much like Sara you too can wear this Salwar Kamiz with jootis.

