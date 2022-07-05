7 Protein Food Items You Should Include in Daily Diet

Eating a protein rich diet daily keeps you healthy and energetic. Protein helps in repairing body cells and building muscles. In reality, protein refers to a broad class of molecules. They provide body cells with structure and support. Protein rich foods are essential for the immune system, mobility, hormone synthesis and other processes in the body.

You can include these high-protein food items in your daily meal.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and antioxidants. Eggs are also a very good source of protein that gets easily absorbed by the body. Vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in eggs are important for our body. The egg white is quite rich in protein.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in protein and also contain necessary minerals like magnesium, manganese, Vitamin E. The antioxidant compounds found in almonds help repair body cells.

Chicken

Chicken is a commonly consumed high-protein food item. Apart from proteins chicken is also a good source of B vitamins, zinc and selenium.

Paneer

Paneer or cottage cheese is a good source of protein, especially for vegetarians. It has a high quantity of Vitamin B12, selenium, calcium, phosphorus and other minerals. Paneer is a great option for a complete meal because it is as filling as eggs.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another protein rich food item. If you are a vegetarian then Greek yogurt should be an essential part of your daily diet for protein. The yogurt also contains different minerals including calcium, vitamin B12, Vitamin A, selenium and zinc.

Milk

Milk contains a lot of vitamins and minerals and is a wonderful source of high-quality protein. To increase your protein intake, drinking milk daily will be a good choice. Milk is also rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium and Vitamin D.

Fish

In addition to being a great source of protein, fish also contains a variety of vital vitamins and minerals. Consuming fish regularly reduces risk of developing diseases including type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.