7 Reasons Why Kettlebell Training Is Good For You And Your Body

If you are a fitness freak, you probably know the importance of kettlebells in a workout regime. Kettlebell swings are a full-body exercise that not just puts emphasis on arms, shoulders, and back muscles but also builds muscle, power, and strength. Such are its benefits, kettlebell training alone can be sufficient for good health. Kettlebells have various weight ranges and can be beneficial for all irrespective of age and gender.

Here are 7 benefits of kettlebell training-

Strengthens your core

Kettlebell training is the best and most powerful weight training to strengthen the core muscles. Due to its unique shape, the body requires power and strength to lift and swing it.

Cardiovascular benefits

Combining strength with cardio is excellent for your body, which is what kettlebell training provides. In fact, kettlebell training provides cardiovascular and respiratory benefits when compared to traditional weight training, and provides the same exertion as running on the treadmill.

Full Body workout

The biggest benefit of a kettlebell workout is that it helps in full-body training. It engages the upper body like the back, shoulders, arms and lower body muscles.

Low-impact workout

Since one or both feet remain on the floor, it is considered to be a low-impact exercise that protects your joints from pain.

Weight Training

Just like traditional strength exercises, kettlebells can be incorporated into weight training. It is as effective as training with dumbbells and other heavyweights. Kettlebell training gives you the benefit of heavy lifting without the heavy weight and yields similar results.

Train equally on both sides

Many kettlebell exercises require you to use a single arm or leg which means you get the opportunity to train both sides equally. This will help in tackling and engaging the weak side and aiming for a stronger body.

Help with mobility

If you are looking to build strength and improve mobility, you can simply opt for kettlebell training practice. It gives your body the chance to move athletically with additional resistance from different angles and challenging positions.

