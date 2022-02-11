7 Safe And Easy Ways To Gain Weight Quickly

Obesity is one of the biggest health problems in the world at the moment. However, being underweight can be just as bad for your health. According to one study, being underweight increases the risk of premature mortality by 140 per cent in men and 100 per cent in women.

Being underweight can damage your immune system, increasing your risk of various infections. This can lead to osteoporosis and fractures and can also lead to fertility problems.

Gain weight with these safe ways:

1) Take more protein, carbs, and fat in the diet: Protein plays a major role in weight gain. Without this, you consume only extra calories that turn into only fat.

2) Make sure you sleep enough: It is very important for a healthy body that you get enough sleep. Lack of sleep has different effects on different body types. Just as not getting enough sleep leads to weight gain, sleeping less can also lead to rapid weight loss.

3) Do not skip meals: During your weight gain process, do not skip any meal.

4) Do not drink water before eating: Those who want to lose weight are advised to drink water before eating. On the contrary, do not drink water before eating to gain weight because it will allow you to eat more food.

5) Do not smoke: Studies have found that people who smoke often lose weight rapidly and have a lot of difficulty in gaining weight. Therefore, if you are trying to gain weight, then stay away from smoking.

6) Do a regular workout: Working out not only gives you a good appetite but also increases your energy and immunity. Apart from this, by working out, you can ensure that the weight distribution is done properly in your body.

7) Include full-fat dairy products in the diet: Cheese, butter or ghee can help a lot in increasing your weight.

