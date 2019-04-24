Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

7-second of 'Spiderman' Clip Can Lower Spider Phobia

Screening a spider scene from "Spiderman 2" film reduced spider phobia (arachnophobia) symptoms score by 20 per cent among the participants.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
7-second of 'Spiderman' Clip Can Lower Spider Phobia
Screening a spider scene from "Spiderman 2" film reduced spider phobia (arachnophobia) symptoms score by 20 per cent among the participants.
Loading...
As the Marvel Avenger Endgame premieres this week, researchers reveal that a mere seven-second viewing of a superhero movie like "Spiderman" can reduce your phobia about spiders by 20 per cent.

Screening a seven-second excerpt of a spider scene from "Spiderman 2" film reduced participants' post-viewing spider phobia (arachnophobia) symptoms score relative to their pre-viewing score by 20 per cent.

This cost-benefit efficacy was similarly obtained for ant phobia (myrmecophobia) when viewing a seven-second excerpt from the movie "Antman".

"The results open a new direction in the efficacy of positive exposure which should be further considered. The findings suggest that a fun, available and in-vitro exposure may be very powerful," said Menachem Ben-Ezra from the School of Social Work at Ariel University.

However, when participants were queried either about general insect phobia both pre- and post-viewing a seven second Marvel opening scene (common to all Marvel movies) or a seven second natural scene — there were no significant symptom reductions for insect phobia.

"This suggests that it was neither the calm (natural scene), nor the fun/fantasy associated with viewing a Marvel superhero movie, that was solely driving effects, but rather the specific exposure to ants and spiders in the context of a Marvel movie," the researchers noted.

Professor Ben-Ezra and Yaakov Hoffman of Bar-Ilan University exposed 424 subjects to "Spiderman" and "Antman" movie excerpts to see if spider and ant phobic symptoms would decrease. The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Exposure therapy for specific phobias (like ants and spiders) utilises neutral exposure to a phobic stimulus to counteract an irrational fear. As one is increasingly exposed to the phobic stimuli, one ceases to fear it.

According to the researchers, superhero movies may have many beneficial psychological attributes.

"Such movies not only help people feel better about themselves, they provide a contra to hectic and stressful lives by showing us the true underlying spirit of one confronting his/her fears," they noted.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram