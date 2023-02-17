7 Simple Tips To Keep Travel Stress And Anxiety At Bay

Travelling can be an exciting adventure, but for some people, the thought of leaving home and navigating unfamiliar places can be overwhelming. Even if you don’t have an anxiety attack, the hassles of travel can be stressful. The thought of insanely long lines, crowded trains, and anxiety over itineraries could lead to stress.

Encountering new cultures, navigating unfamiliar streets, and meeting strangers can be rewarding and revitalising. However, some of the perks that come with travelling to new places could be stressful and even most experienced travellers also experience the same.

Here are some general tips for dealing with travel anxiety:

Identify your fears

The first step in overcoming your travel anxiety is to identify the specific fears that are causing you distress. Are you afraid of flying? Are you worried about getting lost in an unfamiliar city? Once you identify your specific fears, you can start to develop strategies to manage them.

Plan ahead

Planning well in advance can help you feel more in control and prepared for your trip. Research your destination, book your tickets and accommodation, create a packing list and make a travel itinerary. The more you plan ahead, the less hassle you will face during your trip.

Practice relaxation techniques

When you feel anxious, practising relaxation techniques can help calm your nerves. Deep breathing exercises, meditation, and yoga can all help reduce stress and anxiety. Consider downloading a relaxation or mindfulness app to your phone to use during your travels.

Pack familiar items

Pack familiar items that can help you feel more at home while travelling. Whether it’s a favourite pillow or a familiar book, carrying comforting items with you can help reduce anxiety.

Set realistic expectations

Setting realistic expectations for your trip can help reduce anxiety. Recognise that travelling can be stressful, and not everything will go according to plan. Accepting this reality can help you stay calm and enjoy your trip despite any unexpected setbacks.

Talk to a professional

If your travel anxiety is severe, consider speaking to a mental health expert. They can help you develop coping strategies and provide support to help you overcome your fears.

Take small steps

Taking small steps can help you build confidence and overcome your travel anxiety. Start by taking short trips to nearby destinations, then gradually plan for longer and more challenging trips.

Remember to take things one step at a time, and seek professional help if needed. With a little patience and effort, you can make the most of your travel experiences and create unforgettable memories.

