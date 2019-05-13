Take the pledge to vote

7 Skin Care Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Here are some tips and tricks to put your best face forward for a fresh look.

IANS

May 13, 2019
7 Skin Care Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Representative Image: Getty Images/ File pic
Scorching heat should not be your reason to ditch your fashion quotient. Embrace your natural beauty and minimalist aesthetics to bring out the best version of yourself in the summer season.

Stafford Braganza, National Makeup Artist at NYX Professional Makeup, gives tips and tricks to put your best face forward for a fresh look.

Start fresh: Begin with splashing cold water on your face to get rid of all the excess oil and pat it dry, followed by application of a lightweight moisturiser.

Primer comes first: Apply a face and eye primer for a smooth texture and even surface for your foundation to glide on easily. It prevents the foundation from melting down and helps your make-up last longer through the day.

Use a lightweight formula: Avoid using heavy, full coverage foundation as it tends to melt away on sweaty skin. Swap it with a lightweight formula like BB creams or tinted moisturisers that are oil-free and have SPF to protect your skin from the harsh sunlight.

Say goodbye to powder, and hello to cream: Use creamy versions of blush and eye-shadows as it settles effortlessly over the skin whereas powder tends to wear off easily. You could dust some powder over the cream for the cheeks and eyelids that will help the make-up last longer.

Go water-proof: Try water-proof versions of eyeliners and mascaras as they are better able to withstand summer sweating and last longer when your lids are moist.

Love light lips: Choose light and soft summery, coral hues of nudes and pink lip colours for a refreshed summer make-up look. Matte and transfer-proof lipsticks, tinted lip balms and stains are your best friends for a smudge-free pout during the summer.

Befriend the blotting paper: Always keep blotting paper handy when you are out and about in the heat to take off excess oil and ensure a soft and fresh radiance all day long.
