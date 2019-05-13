English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Skin Care Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Here are some tips and tricks to put your best face forward for a fresh look.
Representative Image: Getty Images/ File pic
Loading...
Scorching heat should not be your reason to ditch your fashion quotient. Embrace your natural beauty and minimalist aesthetics to bring out the best version of yourself in the summer season.
Stafford Braganza, National Makeup Artist at NYX Professional Makeup, gives tips and tricks to put your best face forward for a fresh look.
Start fresh: Begin with splashing cold water on your face to get rid of all the excess oil and pat it dry, followed by application of a lightweight moisturiser.
Primer comes first: Apply a face and eye primer for a smooth texture and even surface for your foundation to glide on easily. It prevents the foundation from melting down and helps your make-up last longer through the day.
Use a lightweight formula: Avoid using heavy, full coverage foundation as it tends to melt away on sweaty skin. Swap it with a lightweight formula like BB creams or tinted moisturisers that are oil-free and have SPF to protect your skin from the harsh sunlight.
Say goodbye to powder, and hello to cream: Use creamy versions of blush and eye-shadows as it settles effortlessly over the skin whereas powder tends to wear off easily. You could dust some powder over the cream for the cheeks and eyelids that will help the make-up last longer.
Go water-proof: Try water-proof versions of eyeliners and mascaras as they are better able to withstand summer sweating and last longer when your lids are moist.
Love light lips: Choose light and soft summery, coral hues of nudes and pink lip colours for a refreshed summer make-up look. Matte and transfer-proof lipsticks, tinted lip balms and stains are your best friends for a smudge-free pout during the summer.
Befriend the blotting paper: Always keep blotting paper handy when you are out and about in the heat to take off excess oil and ensure a soft and fresh radiance all day long.
Stafford Braganza, National Makeup Artist at NYX Professional Makeup, gives tips and tricks to put your best face forward for a fresh look.
Start fresh: Begin with splashing cold water on your face to get rid of all the excess oil and pat it dry, followed by application of a lightweight moisturiser.
Primer comes first: Apply a face and eye primer for a smooth texture and even surface for your foundation to glide on easily. It prevents the foundation from melting down and helps your make-up last longer through the day.
Use a lightweight formula: Avoid using heavy, full coverage foundation as it tends to melt away on sweaty skin. Swap it with a lightweight formula like BB creams or tinted moisturisers that are oil-free and have SPF to protect your skin from the harsh sunlight.
Say goodbye to powder, and hello to cream: Use creamy versions of blush and eye-shadows as it settles effortlessly over the skin whereas powder tends to wear off easily. You could dust some powder over the cream for the cheeks and eyelids that will help the make-up last longer.
Go water-proof: Try water-proof versions of eyeliners and mascaras as they are better able to withstand summer sweating and last longer when your lids are moist.
Love light lips: Choose light and soft summery, coral hues of nudes and pink lip colours for a refreshed summer make-up look. Matte and transfer-proof lipsticks, tinted lip balms and stains are your best friends for a smudge-free pout during the summer.
Befriend the blotting paper: Always keep blotting paper handy when you are out and about in the heat to take off excess oil and ensure a soft and fresh radiance all day long.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results