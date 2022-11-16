7 Skincare Ingredients That You Should Know About

One of the simplest ways to guarantee long-term skin health and a radiant complexion is to follow a daily skincare routine. Don’t you agree that natural ingredients are friendlier to the skin than synthetic ones? Natural skin products are free of chemicals and synthetic ingredients. In particular, natural and organic skincare products combine vital vitamins, plants, and minerals that heal and restore our skin without causing harm to our bodies or the environment.

Harshvardhan Modi, Founder, and CEO, INVEDA shares a list of ingredients you should start using if you’re a fan of herbal and natural skincare:

Kumkumadi

A natural concoction of 24 herbs and oils that help in improving the appearance of dark spots, pigmentation, and blemishes and gives skin a clearer and lighter complexion. Due to its abundance in the extraordinary properties of saffron and mixture of unique herbs. By regenerating and renewing skin cells, regular and proper use of it results in luminous, youthful, and healthy skin.

Gotu Kola

Gotu kola is excellent for collagen stimulation. Not only that, but it also shields your skin from free radicals and UV rays. Gotu kola promotes collagen production, preventing wrinkles, pigmentation, and other signs of ageing. Because of its firming properties, it is even thought to be effective in fighting cellulite.

Saffron

Saffron aids in the treatment of scars, acne, and hyperpigmentation, giving you a clear complexion. It is an effective skin glow booster. If you add saffron to your daily skincare; it can improve your skin care regimen as it has an abundant in antioxidants.

Also Read: Follow These Tips While Cooking Pulses To Get Rid Of Bloating And Gas

Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the most potent herbal ingredients. It increases collagen synthesis and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It helps increase blood flow through the smallest blood vessels in your skin. Additionally, ginseng combats dullness and hyperpigmentation.

Rosemary

Numerous skin problems, including acne, infection, and premature ageing are treated by rosemary. Due to its stimulant properties, this herb is frequently used in aromatherapy to refresh, renew, and energize the body. It also helps in soothing the skin and healing burns.

Patchouli

Patchouli has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in the reduction of redness and irritation. It can aid in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, acne, and dry skin because of its soothing and moisturizing properties. Patchouli has a warm, musky aroma that can help neutralize and conceal bad body odour. It is used in multiple deodorants.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha’s high antioxidant content aids in the fighting ageing skin, such as wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and dark spots. It helps in smoothening out wrinkles, firming the skin, giving it a youthful appearance. Ashwagandha also reduces cortisol levels, which benefits the skin by reducing stress.

Ayurveda has the secret to youthful skin, and you can avail extraordinary benefits by adding these ingredients to your skincare regimen.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here