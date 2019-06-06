7 Times Neha Kakkar's Instagram Posts Were too Cute to Handle

Neha Kakkar turns 31, and we couldn't be more excited. Known for giving her voice to famous Bollywood chartbusters like Sunny Sunny and Cola-Cola, Neha is surely adored by the audience. This bubbly personality is not only limited to stage or reality shows, one can even witness her happy vibe reflecting through all of her Instagram pictures. Her feed is so lively, happy and free of any fakeness.

As Neha turns a year older, we bring to you some of her cutest pictures:

When her outfit channelled some major comfort vibes: Dressed in a blue oversized cropped hoodie and black yoga pants, Neha’s outfit screamed comfort. She wandered the streets of Vancouver in casual white sneakers.

When she looked like a Sunflower: Doesn’t yellow scream summers? Neha looked cheeky and all kind of cute in a yellow front knotted dress. She completed the outfit with classic white sneakers.

When she channelled happiness through her smile: Neha looked hot dressed in a floral spaghetti top and black pant. She could be seen in the picture with closed eyes and a wide smile. However, this picture was captioned as “A Day Without Laughter Is a Day Wasted - Charlie Chaplin We’re a Family of #18Million Now!!”

Pout It Out: Dressed in pink graphic tee and denim skirt, Neha definitely looked super cute. Her tee matches the backdrop, which made the photograph more aesthetic.

Let it snow: Dressed in a purple pullover, Neha seemed to be having the time of her life in Calgary. The pout made the image more lively and happy.

Bear Hug: This picture deserves all the awws. In an indo-western outfit, Neha looked super adorable with a giant teddy bear. She completed the outfit with black bindi and open hair.

That infectious smile: Neha Kakkar looked elegant in a pink and black sari. Her classic smile with eyes close is too cute to handle. The look was completed with sleek hair and minimum accessories.

