7 Tips to Follow If You Have to Leave Your Child Home Alone

There are times when parents have no other option but to leave their kids alone at home. And, it’s entirely fine to worry while leaving your kid without any adult supervision. But staying home alone can be a positive experience for your child if it’s done with proper planning. Staying home alone is important for a kid’s growth as it will give self-confidence and independence.

Here are some tips to help reduce your stress while leaving your child home alone.

Mobile phone

Don’t leave your child alone at home without a cell phone. You must stay in touch with your kid. From time to time, you can get updates.

Give emergency number

If the child is old enough to dial a number, give some emergency numbers on a piece of paper to him or her, so that s/he can call the phone number if needed.

Don’t forget to turn off the gas cylinder

Children tend to play around the house in the absence of their parents. Attracted by fire, the child may try to light the gas when you are not in your house. Therefore, before leaving your kid, make sure you have turned off the knob of the gas cylinder.

Carry food items

Keep the food items for the child on the table. So that when your kid is hungry, s/he does not go to the kitchen and search for things and does not try to do anything which they should not.

Remove sharp objects

Before leaving the child alone in the house, always keep in mind that sharp objects like knives, scissors, screwdrivers are not kept open anywhere in the house. Keep these items out of reach of the child.

Turn off the power sockets

If your child is younger than 10 years old, always remember to tape the electrical socket. So, if your child tries to put his/her finger in the socket, it doesn’t cause electrocution.

Get the baby busy

Leave your child with some creative and engaging games to play or work to do. If the child does not take interest in them, put a cartoon film of his/her choice on TV or laptop.

