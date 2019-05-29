7 Tips to Keep Digestive Problems at Bay During Summer

Indian summers are marked by rising temperatures and as the heat rises so do the number of digestive problems. Some of the common digestive or gastrointestinal disorders include gastroenteritis, heartburn, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome. These are accompanied by symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and bloating of the stomach.The rising heat affects our immunity and digestive ability, thereby causing these disorders. Therefore, it is very important to regulate food habits during summers to be healthy.Dr Smruti Ranjan Mishra, Associate Director, Gastroenterology, Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta, The Medicity shares simple preventive measures to take care of your digestive system during the hot weather.Consumption of water and water-based drinks such as freshly made juices and coconut water is mandatory to keep oneself hydrated during peak summers. Due to the profuse sweating, the body loses a lot of water and hence it is essential to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to replenish it. Curd and drinks like salted buttermilk cool the system and protect the body from the heat of the summerYoghurt is the best source of probiotics. It is packed with proteins and bacteria that make digestion easier and better. Yoghurt in plain or flavoured form provides relief from diarrhoeaCold beverages such as cold coffee, energy drinks, packaged fruit juices and soda have high sugar content which is not conducive to the heat of the summer monthsCold milk may give momentary relief but once ingested the same milk heats up the body. Same is the case with dairy products like butter, cheese and even ice-Cream. The heat generated by these dairy products causes stomach problemsAvoid heavy and oily snacks as they take longer to digest and increase risk of heartburn which results in stomach inflation. Include green vegetables and fresh fruits such as apples, pears, watermelon, cucumber in the diet. Consume food in smaller portions and space out the meals throughout the day as this aids in easy digestion and hydration. Eat salads with tomatoes, carrot and onion which are rich in fiber and thus help reduce cholesterol levels. Dates are a viable snack option that one can carry in small pouches while going out. They are a good source of protein, iron, fibre, calcium and vitamins and protect eyes and skin from sun damageConsumption of coffee, alcohol and carbonated beverages should be avoidedActivities such as yoga, brisk walking and running is recommended for all age groups and gender. Any kind of physical activity aids digestion and reduces stress which eases abdominal painWhile the above measures help in keeping gastrointestinal problems at bay during summers, seek doctor intervention if you experience digestive trouble or severe symptoms as mentioned above.