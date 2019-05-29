English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Tips to Keep Digestive Problems at Bay During Summer
Scroll down for simple preventive measures and tips to take care of your digestive system during the hot weather.
Image for the representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
Indian summers are marked by rising temperatures and as the heat rises so do the number of digestive problems. Some of the common digestive or gastrointestinal disorders include gastroenteritis, heartburn, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome. These are accompanied by symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and bloating of the stomach.
The rising heat affects our immunity and digestive ability, thereby causing these disorders. Therefore, it is very important to regulate food habits during summers to be healthy.
Dr Smruti Ranjan Mishra, Associate Director, Gastroenterology, Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta, The Medicity shares simple preventive measures to take care of your digestive system during the hot weather.
Hydration is a must
Consumption of water and water-based drinks such as freshly made juices and coconut water is mandatory to keep oneself hydrated during peak summers. Due to the profuse sweating, the body loses a lot of water and hence it is essential to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to replenish it. Curd and drinks like salted buttermilk cool the system and protect the body from the heat of the summer
Consume probiotic-rich foods
Yoghurt is the best source of probiotics. It is packed with proteins and bacteria that make digestion easier and better. Yoghurt in plain or flavoured form provides relief from diarrhoea
Avoid drinks high in sugar content
Cold beverages such as cold coffee, energy drinks, packaged fruit juices and soda have high sugar content which is not conducive to the heat of the summer months
Avoid milk products
Cold milk may give momentary relief but once ingested the same milk heats up the body. Same is the case with dairy products like butter, cheese and even ice-Cream. The heat generated by these dairy products causes stomach problems
Avoid spicy, fried, acidic food
Avoid heavy and oily snacks as they take longer to digest and increase risk of heartburn which results in stomach inflation. Include green vegetables and fresh fruits such as apples, pears, watermelon, cucumber in the diet. Consume food in smaller portions and space out the meals throughout the day as this aids in easy digestion and hydration. Eat salads with tomatoes, carrot and onion which are rich in fiber and thus help reduce cholesterol levels. Dates are a viable snack option that one can carry in small pouches while going out. They are a good source of protein, iron, fibre, calcium and vitamins and protect eyes and skin from sun damage
Avoid substances that irritate stomach
Consumption of coffee, alcohol and carbonated beverages should be avoided
Workout regularly
Activities such as yoga, brisk walking and running is recommended for all age groups and gender. Any kind of physical activity aids digestion and reduces stress which eases abdominal pain
While the above measures help in keeping gastrointestinal problems at bay during summers, seek doctor intervention if you experience digestive trouble or severe symptoms as mentioned above.
