English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy & Glowing in Polluted Environment
Scroll down for few tips from experts on how to maintain healthy skin in pollution.
Image: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Loading...
Considering the level of pollution, keeping one's skin healthy can be tough. Cleansing and using ayurvedic herbs such as Neem and Tulsi is important, say experts.
Taruna Yadav, Ayurveda Doctor, Forest Essentials and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and Research and Development, Kaya Limited have shared tips on how to maintain healthy skin.
Wash away the pollutants
Start with cleansing, which is a two-step process. First, remove the make-up completely, followed by rinsing the face with a sulphate-free cleanser. Non-foaming cleansers such as ubtans are great for cleansing as they give a healing and nourishing experience. One can opt for foaming and non-foaming natural cleansers in morning and night skincare regime respectively.
Opt for natural pollution combatants
Herbs such as Neem, Tulsi, Sandalwood, Moringa and Turmeric are very well-known for their purifying and healing properties. They help in eliminating the toxins and detoxifying the skin with their anti-inflammatory, blood purifying and anti-aging properties. These can be used externally as well as internally.
Anti-oxidants packed products
Anti-oxidants help to fend off free radical damage and can support healthy-looking skin when taken internally, with the help of a healthy diet and regular intake of multi-vitamins. Anti-oxidants to benefit the upper layers of the skin are also available in skin care products. Look for moisturisers and serums that contain antioxidants like vitamins A, C and E.
Night skincare treatment
Our skin has its own day and night biorhythm. During the day, it needs protection and ample hydration, and at night it needs support for its natural regeneration process. Nourishing and moisturizing night creams, rich in active ingredients are useful, as the skin works to repair and regenerate itself at night. So, don't miss your ‘beauty sleep'.
Apply a serum
Serums which include anti-oxidants help protect and repair the skin surface.
Moisturise
The skin can get dry and needs hydration with a good moisturiser.
Masking
After all that our skin goes through, it is time to pamper the skin by using a face mask and let the skin soak it all in and relax.
Taruna Yadav, Ayurveda Doctor, Forest Essentials and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and Research and Development, Kaya Limited have shared tips on how to maintain healthy skin.
Wash away the pollutants
Start with cleansing, which is a two-step process. First, remove the make-up completely, followed by rinsing the face with a sulphate-free cleanser. Non-foaming cleansers such as ubtans are great for cleansing as they give a healing and nourishing experience. One can opt for foaming and non-foaming natural cleansers in morning and night skincare regime respectively.
Opt for natural pollution combatants
Herbs such as Neem, Tulsi, Sandalwood, Moringa and Turmeric are very well-known for their purifying and healing properties. They help in eliminating the toxins and detoxifying the skin with their anti-inflammatory, blood purifying and anti-aging properties. These can be used externally as well as internally.
Anti-oxidants packed products
Anti-oxidants help to fend off free radical damage and can support healthy-looking skin when taken internally, with the help of a healthy diet and regular intake of multi-vitamins. Anti-oxidants to benefit the upper layers of the skin are also available in skin care products. Look for moisturisers and serums that contain antioxidants like vitamins A, C and E.
Night skincare treatment
Our skin has its own day and night biorhythm. During the day, it needs protection and ample hydration, and at night it needs support for its natural regeneration process. Nourishing and moisturizing night creams, rich in active ingredients are useful, as the skin works to repair and regenerate itself at night. So, don't miss your ‘beauty sleep'.
Apply a serum
Serums which include anti-oxidants help protect and repair the skin surface.
Moisturise
The skin can get dry and needs hydration with a good moisturiser.
Masking
After all that our skin goes through, it is time to pamper the skin by using a face mask and let the skin soak it all in and relax.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results