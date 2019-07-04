7 Toxic Household Items that Increase Health Risk

A new study has now found that a few household products that are used daily could increase a person's risk of osteoporosis. According to the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism researchers from health institutions in China conducted a study to explore the risk of triclosan, a commonly used chemical found in antibacterial products, such as soaps, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, and mouthwash.

They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine 1,848 women and then assessed the link between triclosan and bone health. After analyzing the results, they found women exposed to the chemical were more likely to develop osteoporosis.

However, that is not all; earlier studies have shown a host of other essential household products that are potentially harmful to health.

Here's listing a few:

Plastic food containers: Plastic breaks down over time, and this breakdown can release dangerous chemicals into your food. Many plastic containers are made from chemicals including phthalates, which act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals

Nonstick pans: They contain a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid which has been shown to cause cancer in lab animals.

Air fresheners: Anything one breathes in, eventually ends up in the bloodstream. Air fresheners and synthetically scented candles many contain chemicals called phthalates, which have been linked to reproductive problems.

Furniture Polish and Stain: Non-vegetable, oil-based stains, and polishes contain the chemicals phenol and nitrobenzene, which can be absorbed by your skin and can cause skin cancer.

Toilet Bowl Cleaner: Corrosive ingredients in toilet bowl cleaners can cause burns on skin and eyes.

Cleaning Solutions: Household cleaners contain hazardous toxins that can cause a host of diseases. They can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and even cancer. They may contain harmful ingredients like ammonia and bleach.

Mothballs: Naphthalene can destroy red blood cells and has been proven to cause cancer in animals.