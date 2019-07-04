Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

7 Toxic Household Items that Increase Health Risk

Earlier studies have shown a host of other essential household products that are potentially harmful to health. Scroll down to find out.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
7 Toxic Household Items that Increase Health Risk
Earlier studies have shown a host of other essential household products that are potentially harmful to health. Scroll down to find out.
Loading...

A new study has now found that a few household products that are used daily could increase a person's risk of osteoporosis. According to the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism researchers from health institutions in China conducted a study to explore the risk of triclosan, a commonly used chemical found in antibacterial products, such as soaps, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, and mouthwash.

They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine 1,848 women and then assessed the link between triclosan and bone health. After analyzing the results, they found women exposed to the chemical were more likely to develop osteoporosis.

However, that is not all; earlier studies have shown a host of other essential household products that are potentially harmful to health.

Here's listing a few:

Plastic food containers: Plastic breaks down over time, and this breakdown can release dangerous chemicals into your food. Many plastic containers are made from chemicals including phthalates, which act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals

Nonstick pans: They contain a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid which has been shown to cause cancer in lab animals.

Air fresheners: Anything one breathes in, eventually ends up in the bloodstream. Air fresheners and synthetically scented candles many contain chemicals called phthalates, which have been linked to reproductive problems.

Furniture Polish and Stain: Non-vegetable, oil-based stains, and polishes contain the chemicals phenol and nitrobenzene, which can be absorbed by your skin and can cause skin cancer.

Toilet Bowl Cleaner: Corrosive ingredients in toilet bowl cleaners can cause burns on skin and eyes.

Cleaning Solutions: Household cleaners contain hazardous toxins that can cause a host of diseases. They can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and even cancer. They may contain harmful ingredients like ammonia and bleach.

Mothballs: Naphthalene can destroy red blood cells and has been proven to cause cancer in animals.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram