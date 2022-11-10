7 Ways To Deal With Dandruff During Winters

Dandruff is a common name for a skin condition known as seborrheic dermatitis (a skin condition that causes scaly patches and red skin on the scalp). During winter, the air is dry and devoid of any moisture. This causes dryness of the skin as well as the scalp. Dandruff in winter is caused by an excess of oil on the scalp, and the oil production is an attempt to combat this dryness. “Dandruff flares up when growth of Malassezia, a naturally occurring microorganism on the scalp, is increased on the scalp. This increase in growth is because of excess moisture which could be due to stress, hormonal fluctuations or changes to your diet,” says Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist, Founder, Estique clinic, Gurugram.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Calls For Inclusivity Of All Body Shapes at CFDA Awards

Dr Sharma shares certain steps that can help you get rid of dandruff:

1) Changing your diet. A good number of vitamins and minerals will help improve dandruff. Zinc, omega 3 and vitamin b are useful.

2) Reducing sugar intake

3) Avoiding direct heat from ironing board and hair dryers

4) Drinking more water. We often forget to drink more water in winters which dehydrates skin and hair

5) Brushing your hair often will aid in scalp stimulation and blood circulation which will help in the production of oils that will keep your scalp heathy.

6) Clean your scalp often especially if you have exercised or had a sweaty day

7) Use shampoos containing zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, or 2% ketoconazole.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here