7 Ways To Get Your House Party-Ready This Festive Season

Parties, dressing up, gourmet mithais – festive season is here. Hosting a get-together this week for your family and friends and have not done up your house yet. Don’t worry, we have you covered.
“Come festive season, digital-first shoppers start looking for design-forward products of great quality at accessible prices. The new generation looks at home decor very differently; where they want their home spaces to be trendy and at the same time, meet their lifestyle needs and suit their aesthetics,” says Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder, Sleepyhead.
Add cheer and glamour to the ambience of our homes by embracing creative decoration. Here are a few tips on how you can make your home party-ready during the festive season
- Give your living room a fresh makeover by adding stylish-yet-classy looking furniture like a corner comfort chair
- “One can add decor items like wall paintings, lamps and maybe a new set of cushions on the sofas to enhance the look,” says Anand Suman, Founder, Cinnamon Homes.
- “Add some fragrance in form of fragrance candles or good vaporizers like the ones made of cinnamon and sandal,” adds Suman.
- Consumers can give their living room the facelift it needs by replacing their old sofa with one that is modern, chic, sturdy, and add colour to their living room.
- To get their home party-ready this festive season, “GenZ and Millennials share a common love for bright, pop colours, having themes for their rooms and like to add vibrant pieces to their home décor,” adds Joseph.
- Adding colours aesthetically can be done easily now. They can transform the living room with rugs or dhurries that add pattern and character.
- Bedsheets in fun prints and colours will help brighten up the bedroom. Adding a striking coloured cushion on a neutral coloured sofa will also satiate millennials mini revamp desire.
