7 Ways to Protect Your Kidneys From Rheumatoid Arthritis

Kidneys are vital organs shaped like kidney beans, each about 10-15cm in length and located on either of the spine, deep in the abdomen. Their primary function is to detoxify the blood, transform waste into urine, and help balance the salts and minerals in the body. “When the kidneys do not function properly, harmful toxins and excess fluids accumulate, causing kidney failure symptoms. A growing body of research indicates that kidney disease is more common in people with rheumatoid arthritis,” says Dr. Preet Pal Thakur, co – founder, Glamyo Health.

Impact of RA on the Kidneys

The systemic inflammation that causes arthritis can impair other organs in your body, including your heart, lungs, and kidneys. Unchecked inflammation may harm blood vessel lining cells and make a significant contribution to atherosclerosis, an ailment in which plaque gets accumulate inside renal arteries of your kidneys. “Amyloidosis is another probable kidney concern for individuals with long-term, poorly managed rheumatoid arthritis. The symptoms appear when an abnormal protein termed amyloid accumulates in your kidneys,” adds Dr Thakur. According to research, RA patients are more susceptible to developing glomerulonephritis, an inflammatory condition of the kidney’s filtering units (called glomeruli) that can disrupt normal kidney function and lead to kidney failure.

Dr. Puru Dhawan, Ayurvedic Kidney Expert, BAMS, Medical Director & CEO at SRIAAS, says, “Arthritis patients are exposed to higher risks of chronic kidney conditions. Systematic inflammation in joints indicates arthritis but also has the potential to affect kidneys in the following ways:

Inflammation –it affects the Kidney blood vessels (tiny)

Medication –some medications can result in Kidney troubles

7 Things You Must Do to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

Monitor kidney health if you are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Have your RA examined and treated early with the appropriate drugs instead of depending exclusively on NSAIDs to relieve symptoms.

Over time unchecked high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in the kidneys, so controlling your blood pressure is essential.

When your kidneys are unhealthy, excess salt and liquid accumulate in your body, so eating less salt is highly recommended.

Work out daily to keep the kidneys and other organs in good working condition.

Consume a low-fat, heart-healthy diet high in fruits and vegetables.

Drink at least 2 liters of water per day to aid in the removal of toxins from your blood via urine.

Ensure getting a regular or routine checkup (blood & urine tests) on the functioning of your kidneys. Based on the Kidney test results, review your medication regimen with your doctor.

