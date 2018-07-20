English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
73% People Feel Selfie-Conscious When Looking At Their Own Social Media Photos: Study
Selfies are an inescapable part of modern life, but could they also be responsible for driving up cosmetic surgery procedures?
(image: Representative Image/ YouTube)
According to a new survey, almost 73% of people feel "selfie-conscious" when looking at their own social media photos, with approximately 60% claiming they would be more likely to consider cosmetic surgery based on the results of their selfies (despite 86% never having undergone any previous such procedures).
The report, carried out by digital marketing and reputation management agency Ceatus Media Group via its aesthetic health portal, the Consumer Guide to Plastic Surgery, also found that over two thirds of respondents (67%) modify their photos with filters, with 55% concerned with the issues of skin texture, skin tone, wrinkles or weight.
"These first-of-their-kind findings are really eye opening," said Ceatus CEO Dr. David Evans in a statement. "Our results suggest that these photo-editing tools may serve as a bridge between selfies and plastic surgery."
Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of participants in the survey were aged 41 or older, and preferred using Facebook and Instagram over other social media platforms. However, a recent survey by the US-based cosmetic surgery information platform Zalea also found that almost 40% of millennials have either undergone a cosmetic procedure or are considering one for the next 12 months, suggesting that going under the knife is something a range of generations are open to
Also Watch
The report, carried out by digital marketing and reputation management agency Ceatus Media Group via its aesthetic health portal, the Consumer Guide to Plastic Surgery, also found that over two thirds of respondents (67%) modify their photos with filters, with 55% concerned with the issues of skin texture, skin tone, wrinkles or weight.
"These first-of-their-kind findings are really eye opening," said Ceatus CEO Dr. David Evans in a statement. "Our results suggest that these photo-editing tools may serve as a bridge between selfies and plastic surgery."
Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of participants in the survey were aged 41 or older, and preferred using Facebook and Instagram over other social media platforms. However, a recent survey by the US-based cosmetic surgery information platform Zalea also found that almost 40% of millennials have either undergone a cosmetic procedure or are considering one for the next 12 months, suggesting that going under the knife is something a range of generations are open to
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Monsoon – DIY Guide
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...