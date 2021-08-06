8 Benefits of Camphor You Never Knew About

Camphor, although volatile, is a substance of multiple uses. It is indispensable while creating materials such as balm, vapor rub, and various oils. The use of camphor in various insect repellents helps rid of infestation by pests such as cockroaches and termites. However, besides these commonly-known uses, there are various other things that camphor can be an incredible solution to:

Whenever you feel any pain or swelling on any part of the body, camphor works like magic. Apart from stopping the irritation, camphor also reduces redness which might occur as a result of some infection or inflammation.

In case of rashes, it is advisable to use camphor oil mixed with water.

Nail infection can be reduced to a considerable extent by using solutions infused with camphor.

Eczema can be quite contagious, for both children and adults. Camphor is a great cure for eczema.

Have trouble sleeping at night? Then camphor is the answer to your problems. Before you go to bed at night, spread a few drops of camphor oil on the bed and pillow. The smell of camphor will permeate your senses and leave you refreshed, helping you to fall asleep.

For people suffering from common cold, it is a good remedy to massage camphor oil on the chest and back to relieve the symptoms such as coughing repeatedly.

If you’re suffering from hair loss, then it is advisable to add a few drops of camphor oil to your normal hair oil, with a good massage on the scalp afterward. This will increase blood circulation in the scalp and reduce hair loss to a considerable extent.