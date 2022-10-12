8 Cocktail Recipes To Try This Diwali

Skip the boring base drink and soda this year – Diwali parties deserve fun, festive drinks and never tried before cocktail recipes. Whether you want a vodka, rum, or tequila base, we have got a recipe for each one of you. Strong, something bubbly or a spin to your classic, follow these recipes and be your own mixologist this festive season.

East India Julep Recipe

Known for its esoteric ability to push people into a paroxysm of happy memories. From livening up an insipid, watery dal to complimenting a flavourful helping of fish or meat, or even the world-famous Phuchka, Gondhoraj lebu, eastern India’s best-kept culinary secret, has constantly been pushing Bengali cuisine to newer heights—transforming a gastronomic experience into something much more than taste. Here is to the East India Julep- citrus, tall, happy, and high.

Ingredients

45 ml Signature premier

10 ml Mint cordial

10 ml Fresh lime juice

90 ml Soda

Method

Muddled and built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass. Garnish with kaffir lime leaves

Appletini

A classic vodka cocktail with a twist, pinch of ginger and delicious apple flavour topped with Simba Lager. The icy-cold Appletini is refreshing with a perfect hint of sour.

Ingredients

30ml Vodka

30ml apple juice

15ml ginger syrup

Simba Lager

Apple slices for garnish

Method

Add ice cubes, vodka, ginger syrup, and apple juice to the shaker and shake it well. Fill a glass with ice, pour the cocktail over the ice and top it up with Simba Lager.

Garnish with a slice of apple.

Roaring Shandy

Capture the brilliance of an exceptional shandy heightened by the floral nuttiness of moreish wild cherries.

Ingredients

1/2 cup tart cherry juice

2 tablespoons simple syrup

1/2-1 cups chilled Stout

Rosemary

Grapefruit

Method

Combine cherry juice and simple syrup in a chilled pint glass; stir until blended

Top with chilled Simba Stout

Fire up a rosemary and let it add to the wild flavour of the cocktail

Garnish with a slice of grapefruit

Gentleman Jack Maple Sour by Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area

Ingredients

50ml Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml Maple Syrup

Ice

Lemon wedge

Method

Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice.

Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge

Tennessee Honey and Lemonade

Ingredients

50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

Lemonade

Method

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice

Pour Jack Honey over ice

Top with lemonade

Add lemon wedge to garnish

The Balance Recipe

Ingredients

40 ml Ketel One Vodka

80 ml Harmony Soda

Garnish with pickled pine shoots (honey and vinegar) & re-used plastic coaster.

Method:

Pour Ketel One over ice block and top up with Harmony Soda and1000ml birch water

Add140ml elderflower syrup

Then put 40ml pine syrup

Remember to put 12g dry nettle and 4g citric acid

Bring birch water to a boil and set aside. Add dry nettle, pine syrup, elderflower syrup and citric acid. Macerate for 15minutes. Strain across cheesecloth and cool down. Set in bottle and carbonate on 45 PSI.

Keep in the fridge.

The Heaven Recipe

Ingredients

40 ml Don Julio Blanco Tequila

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Green Apple Liquor

15 ml Green Tea Syrup

15 ml Carbonated Shiso Dry Vermouth

Garnish with Citrus Smoke

Method

Shake all ingredients in a cobbler shaker and top up with carbonated shiso vermouth. Serve under glass dome with citrusy smoke from flavour blaster.

Green Tea Syrup

250ml lemon tonic

250g caster sugar

10g green tea

Mix ingredients in a pan, bring to boil, and take off the heat. Macerate for 15 minutes, then strain across cheesecloth, bottle and keep in the fridge.

Carbonated Shiso Dry Vermouth

8g Shiso Leaves

500ml Dry Vermouth

Cut shiso leaves in half, place in a vacuum bag with the vermouth and leave to infuse in room temperature for 12 hours. Strain across cheesecloth, bottle, keep in a fridge. Carbonate in a plastic bottle on 50 PSI. Keep in a fridge.

X By Glenmorangie recipe by Six Senses Fort Barwara

Chock-full of dark-fruit sweetness, this drink is best mixed with laughter and good company.

Ingredients

50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie

25ml (1oz) lemon juice

12.5ml (1/2oz) blackcurrant cordial

10ml (1/3oz) Agave Syrup

Method

Fill highball glass with crushed ice

Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and agave syrup

Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial

Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry

