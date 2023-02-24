CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » 8 Effective Ways to Gain Muscle Weight Naturally
2-MIN READ

8 Effective Ways to Gain Muscle Weight Naturally

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 08:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function.

Gaining muscle weight requires a combination of regular exercise, proper nutrition, and adequate rest.

Building muscle mass is often a top priority for many as having a toned and fit body has become a trend these days. However, gaining muscle weight naturally is not an easy task and that’s why many people resort to protein supplements. Gaining muscle weight requires a combination of regular exercise, proper nutrition, and adequate rest.

Fortunately, there are proven methods to help you effectively build muscle mass. From proper nutrient intake to intense resistance training, there are a variety of methods that have been stated in several studies to effectively increase muscle mass.

Here are the 8 most effective strategies to gain muscle weight:

  1. Resistance Training
    Also known as strength training or weightlifting this is the most effective way to gain muscle weight. When you lift weights or use resistance bands, you create tiny tears in your muscle fibres. As these tears heal, your muscles become stronger and bigger.
  2. Progressive Overload
    Progressive overload means gradually increasing the weight you lift over time. This forces your muscles to adapt and grow to handle the increased load. You can increase the weight you lift by 5-10% each week.
  3. Compound Exercises
    Compound exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, and bench presses, work for multiple muscle groups at once. This increases the overall demand on your muscles, leading to more muscle growth.
  4. Proper Nutrition
    A nutritious diet is crucial for gaining muscle weight. You need to consume more calories than you burn to provide your body with the energy it needs to build muscle. Aim to consume 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day, along with plenty of complex carbs and healthy fats.
  5. Timing of Meals
    The timing of meals can also impact muscle growth. You should try consuming a meal containing protein and carbs within 30 minutes of completing your workout. This helps replenish glycogen and promote muscle recovery.
  6. Sleep
    Sleep is essential for muscle growth and recovery. Several studies suggest at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night. During sleep, your body releases growth hormone, which is important for building muscles.
  7. High-Volume Training
    High-volume training involves repeating exercises per muscle group. Performing 3-5 sets of 8-12 repetitions per exercise can give you fruitful results.
  8. Consistency
    Consistency is key when it comes to gaining muscle weight. Aim to work out at least 3-4 times per week, and stick to your nutrition and sleep goals consistently over time.

