8 Healthy Ways to Treat Scalp Pain at Home

The humid weather, heat, dust and pollution create a lot of problems for our hair. While dandruff and oily scalp are two of the most common issues, scalp pain is also something that has been troubling almost everyone. Scalp pain is difficult to ignore. There can be many reasons behind the pain and some of them are tight hairstyles, some kind of infection, or moisture in the roots.

If you don’t wish to take medicines for scalp pain and wish to cure it through home remedies, then this article is for you. There are many natural oils which help with scalp pain.

Here are the natural oils that provide relief from scalp pain:

Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil mixed with Jojoba oil helps relax the muscles. Massage it in the roots for better results.

Washing the hair by mixing apple cider vinegar in water reduces the pain.

Virgin coconut oil: Virgin coconut oil is good for hair and a regular massage helps in relieving the pain.

Neem oil: Massage with neem oil or make a paste of fresh neem leaves and apply it to the scalp. This will provide relief from the pain.

Sesame oil: Massage the roots of hair with sesame oil and see the magic unfold.

Jojoba oil: Lightly warm the jojoba oil and massage the hair well. The benefits will speak for themselves.

Linseed oil: Lightly wet your hair and apply linseed oil and take a steam. This will relax the roots of the hair.

These oils can relieve the pain in the roots of the scalp to a great extent.

Precaution to take to avoid scalp pain:

Do not spend too much time in the sun.

Avoid dying hair.

Do not use heat products in the hair.

Do not share a hair towel or comb with anyone.

Always massage the head with light fingers.

