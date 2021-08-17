8 Home Remedies to Naturally Get Rid of Tooth Cavity

Tooth cavity has become a common ailment with many people facing the problem at least once in lifetime. Tooth cavity can affect people of all age groups. The sweet lovers face high risk of getting affected by this.

Here are certain home remedies which can help you to get rid of tooth cavity.

Vitamin D

Food items rich in Vitamin D such as dairy products should be consumed to get rid of tooth cavity. Vitamin D helps in preventing dental cavities.

Clove oil

Applying clove oil 2-3 times a day on the affected area gives relief from pain. The oil can do wonders in preventing cavity as clove has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Add one or two drops of clove oil to a cotton swab and apply the oil to the cavity. As the oil soaks in, it gives relief from pain.

Garlic

To maintain oral health, one must consume one piece of garlic on an empty stomach every day. Garlic is an essential item to maintain one’s oral health. Garlic helps in getting rid of tooth pain as it kills bacteria.

Lemon

Lemon is loaded with citric acid and helps in relieving pain. Chewing lemon slice for a few minutes after eating food can prevent tooth decay and also help in digestion.

Guava leaves

Guava leaves are rich in antimicrobial properties which are beneficial in preventing cavity. It can be used as mouth wash by adding crushed leaves to boiling water. Use the mixture as a moth wash.

Green tea

Green tea plays a great role in reducing plaque production inside mouth. With the green tea, add lemon juice and honey for better results.

Saltwater

Add salt to a glass of warm water, gargle with the mixture after having a meal. Saltwater helps in removing stickiness from the tooth and thus turns out to be effective.

Eggshells

Boil eggshells in a container for few minutes, let it dry completely. Then make a powder of it. Add baking soda and make a powder mixing both the ingredients. Use this powder to massage your teeth. The calcium and minerals in eggshells help to restore teeth enamel naturally.

One should consider a dentist at the earliest if the pain persists and tooth cavity gets serious.

